Tuesday May 21st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball vs. Newman — 6:50

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Miguel Sano’s two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Minnesota Twins to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Sano has homered twice in the past three games. Eddie Rosario singled with one out in the eighth before Sano hit Ty Buttrey’s fastball over the wall in right-center. It is the first home run Buttrey (2-2) has allowed in 38 relief appearances over two seasons. Taylor Rogers (1-0) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings and Blake Parker got his eighth save.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake opened up the baseball season last night with a 14-4, six-inning win over Charles City at Lions Field, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. After both teams went scoreless in the first three innings, Clear Lake used a seven-run fourth, three-run fifth and four-run sixth to pick up the victory. Chase Stuver entered the game in the fourth inning after playing in Clear Lake’s substate quarterfinal soccer game in Waverly earlier in the night and had a two-run single that sparked in the Lions seven-run frame. Stuver ended up 3-for-3 from the plate, while AJ Stevenson was 3-for-3 with three RBI. Mac Adams pitched five-and-two-thirds innings to pick up the win, not giving up an earned run while striking out six. Clear Lake is scheduled to host Newman tonight weather permitting. The varsity game is scheduled to start at 7 o’clock and you can hear in on KRIB starting at about 6:50.

— other high school baseball last night

Forest City 9, Hampton-Dumont 5

North Butler 4, Wapsie Valley 3 (@ Waterloo Bucks Stadium)

Riceville 7, Clarksville 3

MASON CITY — McKenna Mentink struck out nine to lead Mason City to a 7-1 win over Central Springs in both teams’ opening softball game of the season last night. Anna Lensing homered in the fifth, while Alicia Hoeft had two runs batted in. Mason City hosts New Hampton Friday night.

— other high school softball last night

Clarksville 13, Riceville 0

Emmetsburg 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2

Northwood-Kensett 13, Lake Mills 7

2019 FIRST Iowa High School Softball Rankings — Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union — FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Monday, May 20, 2019

Class 1A

School 2018 Record

1 Collins-Maxwell 30-1

2 Lisbon 35-9

3 Clarksville 21-6

4 Akron-Westfield 27-5

5 Newell-Fonda 26-14

6 AGWSR 28-8

7 Janesville 27-12

8 Central City 32-11

9 Glidden-Ralston 19-9

10 Mason City Newman 28-7

11 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 20-9

12 Kee 35-6

13 Westwood 23-12

14 North Mahaska 21-9

15 Sigourney 21-7

Class 2A

School 2018 Record

1 Durant 32-3

2 North Linn 38-5

3 Wilton 25-17

4 Iowa City Regina 25-16

5 East Marshall 26-8

6 West Monona 26-9

7 Central Springs 28-5

8 Alta-Aurelia 22-5

9 Van Meter 25-7

10 St. Ansgar 21-14

11 Martensdale-St. Marys 24-14

12 Jesup 27-12

13 West Sioux 25-9

14 Emmetsburg 24-8

15 Ogden 22-8

Class 3A

School 2018 Record

1 Davenport Assumption 39-3

2 Humboldt 32-4

3 Albia 32-6

4 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 38-4

5 Solon 27-8

6 Treynor 23-5

7 Louisa-Muscatine 38-6

8 Atlantic 30-7

9 West Liberty 24-10

10 Mount Vernon 23-18

11 North Polk 24-7

12 Benton Community 28-15

13 Des Moines Christian 24-7

14 Roland-Story 30-5

15 Centerville 20-12

Class 4A

School 2018 Record

1 ADM 35-8

2 Independence 35-7

3 Carlisle 31-6

4 Charles City 33-8

5 Dallas Center-Grimes 18-24

6 Denison-Schleswig 29-5

7 Oskaloosa 27-9

8 Winterset 25-13

9 West Delaware 24-16

10 Marion 19-17

11 Ballard 20-17

12 Newton 24-7

13 Burlington 31-10

14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24-15

15 Glenwood 19-13

Class 5A

School 2018 Record

1 West Des Moines Valley 31-9

2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 33-6

3 Fort Dodge 36-8

4 Iowa City High 25-19

5 Pleasant Valley 36-7

6 Waukee 28-12

7 Des Moines Hoover 22-7

8 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 36-9

9 Johnston 27-10

10 Ottumwa 28-12

11 Des Moines East 22-17

12 Ankeny 28-13

13 Indianola 36-3

14 Dubuque Hempstead 31-13

15 Muscatine 27-14

— Girls regional final golf tournaments took place on Monday:

== At the Class 4A meet in Fort Dodge, Thea Lunning of Mason City qualified for the state tournament, finishing fourth in the medalist race with an 87. Mason City finished fourth as a team with a 394. Waukee was the team champion with a 350.

== At the Class 3A meet in Waverly, Ashley DeLong of Clear Lake shared the medalist honors with Anna Nacos of Dubuque Walhert as each fired a 76. Clear Lake finished third in the team race with a 377. Walhert was the team champion with a 335, while Xavier of Cedar Rapids was the other team qualifier finishing second with a 339.

== At the 2A meet in Garner, Carlee Frayne of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was the runner-up in the medalist race and qualified for the state tournament. Frayne shot a 77, seven shots back of medalist Delany Conrad of Southeast Valley. Okoboji won the team title with a 347 while Emmetsburg was the other team qualifier with a 378.

== At the 1A meet in Britt, Bishop Garrigan was the team champion with a 366, while Alta-Aurelia finished second with a 392. St. Ansgar finished fifth with a 429 and Northwood-Kensett seventh with a 460.

— Boys varsity substate soccer tournaments started last night:

== In Class 1A substate 2 in Waverly, Clear Lake needed penalty kicks to beat Postville, 2-1. The Lions outscored Postville in the shootout 4-1. Clear Lake will travel to Humboldt on Wednesday for a substate semifinal game. On the other side of the bracket, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura fell to Gladbrook-Reinback 2-1 in double overtime.

== In Class 3A substate 5, Mason City had their season come to an end, falling at Waterloo West 2-1. Gabe Wetter had the lone score for the Mohawks on a rebound. Mason City finishes the year with a 6-9 record.

== In Class 2A substate 3 at Waverly, Hampton-Dumont-CAL needed a penalty kick shootout to beat Charles City 2-1, winning the shootout 2-1. The Bulldogs travel to Hudson on Wednesday for a substate semifinal.

IOWA CITY — Iowa has placed its volleyball coach on leave. Iowa athletic director Gary Barta calls it a significant violation.

Barta says the violation was first reported by a former student athlete. The school has notified the NCAA of the violation and the investigation is ongoing.

Barta has named associate head coach Vicki Brown as interim coach.

Shymansky has been the Iowa coach for five years and led the Hawkeyes to a 15-16 record this past season. His 2019 recruiting class is ranked 24th nationally, the highest even for the program.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have named Ryan Saunders their full-fledged head coach. The 33-year-old is the first millennial to hold the job in the NBA. Saunders took over on an interim basis during the second half of the season, assuming the role long held by his late father, Flip Saunders. The widely expected decision was made by new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas. Players unabashedly endorsed Saunders for his leadership, and owner Glen Taylor made clear he was the favorite.