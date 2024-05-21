Tuesday May 21st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Washington — pre-game 5:00, first pitch 5:45

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball at Newman, doubleheader (weather permitting) — 5:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis García Jr. homered and drove in three runs, Eddie Rosario also had three RBIs and the Washington Nationals snapped a five-game slide with a 12-3 victory over the struggling Minnesota Twins. Jesse Winker hit a solo shot and Jacob Young delivered a two-run single during a four-run fifth inning off Twins starter Pablo López to help Washington hand Minnesota its seventh straight defeat in the opener of a three-game series. Mitchell Parker allowed three runs in six innings in his longest outing since the rookie threw seven in a 2-0 win over Houston on April 21. Minnesota’s Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight days ago, the Minnesota Twins were baseball’s hottest team and winners of 17 of 20 games. After Monday night’s 12-3 loss at the Washington Nationals, the same club was mired in a seven-game slide so miserable that it sparked a players-only meeting. Minnesota’s offense has been the primary culprit, scoring only 12 runs during the Twins’ free fall to within a game of the .500 mark. Manager Rocco Baldelli described his team’s streaky play as “next-level stuff.”

— high school baseball last night

Mason City High 11, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8

Forest City 11, Eagle Grove 1

Bishop Garrigan 20, Belmond-Klemme 0

West Fork at Clear Lake — suspended/lightning Top 4th, West Fork leading 5-3

— high school softball last night

#15/2A Central Springs 4, #11/1A St. Ansgar 3

Northwood-Kensett 7, North BUtler 6

Rockford 11, Nashua-Plainfield 3

Bishop Garrigan 3, Belmond-Klemme 2

Eagle Grove 3, Forest City 2

Lake Mills 24, West Hancock 0

West Fork at Clear Lake — suspended/lighting Top 5th, West Fork leading 2-1

2024 PRESEASON Iowa Girls High School Softball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Monday, May 20, 2024

Class 1A

School 2023 Record

1 Martensdale-St Marys 27-7

2 Sigourney 27-5

3 Wayne 23-9

4 North Linn 39-6

5 Remsen St. Mary’s 26-2

6 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 23-13

7 Earlham 31-10

8 Newell-Fonda 28-9

9 Clarksville 29-3

10 Collins-Maxwell 21-7

11 St. Ansgar 23-12

12 Mason City Newman 27-8

13 Griswold 26-4

14 Twin Cedars 21-6

15 Central City 30-12

Class 2A

School2023 Record

1 Van Meter 36-3

2 Northeast 22-13

3 Iowa City Regina 30-8

4 Missouri Valley 30-4

5 West Monona 30-8

6 Alburnett 25-12

7 Interstate 35 26-14

8 East Marshall 20-13

9 South Hardin 27-8

10 Hinton 15-6

11 Louisa-Muscatine 15-16

12 Jesup 23-11

13 Cascade 27-10

14 Osage 25-9

15 Central Springs 27-6

Class 3A

School2023 Record

1 Williamsburg 36-9

2 Dubuque Wahlert 32-10

3 Davenport Assumption 34-7

4 Estherville Lincoln Central 33-4

5 Benton Community 29-15

6 Mount Vernon 27-11

7 Washington 24-13

8 Sumner-Fredericksburg 26-7

9 Clarinda 22-13

10 Atlantic 23-16

11 Solon 24-14

12 West Lyon 27-4

13 Chariton 21-6

14 West Liberty 20-12

15 Albia 21-10

Class 4A

School2023 Record

1 North Polk 31-5

2 Norwalk 33-10

3 Fort Dodge 32-11

4 Dallas Center-Grimes 29-11

5 Winterset 28-12

6 Western Dubuque 29-11

7 Carlisle 31-7

8 North Scott 28-12

9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 28-13

10 ADM 24-14

11 Burlington 20-9

12 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33-7

13 Clear Creek-Amana 19-17

14 Indianola 27-12

15 Maquoketa 26-10

Class 5A

School2023 Record

1 Ankeny Centennial 36-5

2 Pleasant Valley 32-10

3 West Des Moines Valley 34-10

4 Muscatine 34-7

5 Ankeny 31-8

6 Waukee Northwest 32-12

7 Johnston 26-14

8 Iowa City Liberty 23-14

9 Dubuque Senior 25-15

10 Southeast Polk 31-11

11 Dubuque Hempstead 30-11

12 Ames 23-17

13 Bettendorf 30-11

14 Sioux City East 26-14

15 Urbandale 16-26

AMES — Lake Mills is in third place after the first day of the Class 1A boys state golf tournament in Ames. The Bulldogs shot a 319, 19 shots back of leader Boyden-Hull, with Akron-Westfield second with 314. Lake Mills junior Austin Stene is in a tie for third place in the medalist race with a 73, four shots back of leader Keith Thompson of Hamburg. Garrett Ham of Lake Mills is tied for fifth with a 75, while Kane Koch is in the top ten as the Bulldog junior is tied for 10th with a 77. Nolan Reser of North Butler is tied for 12th with a 78.

AMES — In the Class 3A tournament, Clear Lake freshman Gavin Roske is tied for 49th with an 87. Easton Korell of ADM was the clubhouse leader after the first day with a 6-under 66.

— Boys soccer substate tournaments

== Class 2A Substate 2 semifinals

Clear Lake 3, Benton Community 1

Webster City 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

(Substate final Wednesday at Webster City)

== Class 3A Substate 7 semifinals

North Polk 2, Belmond-Klemme 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyasha Harris scored 13 of Connecticut’s final 18 points Monday night, including two free throws with 10.9 seconds left, and the Sun kept the Indiana Fever and rookie Caitlin Clark winless through four games with an 88-84 victory Monday night. Harris finished with 16 points and three 3-pointers for the Sun’s second win in a week over the Fever and Clark, who returned in the second half after missing the final 5 1/2 minutes of the first half with an apparent left ankle injury. She returned after warming up with her teammates to start the second half and finished with 17 points.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was absent on Monday when the Vikings held their first of 10 allowable organized team activities, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club was not making details public. Jefferson’s absence comes as the Vikings are working to sign him to a contract extension. Tuesday’s on-field drills were scheduled to be open to reporters. The spring practices are voluntary. Only minicamp is mandatory.