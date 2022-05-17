Tuesday May 17th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball at Mason City High — pre-game 7:15, first pitch 7:30
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Oakland — pre-game 8:00, first pitch 8:35
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Gary Sanchez homered, Royce Lewis scored twice and the Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1. Lewis has played 10 major league games after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft and is already making an impact. He started a pair of rallies against Zach Logue by doubling in the third inning and walking to lead off the fifth. Lewis came around to score on RBI singles by Jorge Polanco and Byron Buxton to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead. The A’s have been held to one run or none in 15 of 38 games.
— The high school baseball season got underway last night:
Newman 6-4, Denver 0-1
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10, North Iowa 0
Eagle Grove/Belmond-Klemme 3, Southeast Valley 1
DES MOINES — As the high school baseball season got underway last night, the first Radio Iowa-Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll has been released:
Class 1A
1. Kee, Lansing
2. Newman Catholic, Mason City
3. North Linn
4. New London
5. Kingsley-Pierson
6. Don Bosco
7. St. Albert, Council Bluffs
8. Woodbury Central
9. Martensdale-St. Mary’s
10. Remsen, St. Mary’s
Others: CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Lisbon, Mt. Ayr, Sigourney.
Class 2A
1. Van Meter
2. Jesup
3. Mid-Prairie
4. Clarinda
5. Beckman, Dyersville
6. West Marshall
7. Camanche
8. Spirit Lake
9. Estherville-Lincoln Central
10. Anamosa
Other: Waterloo Columbus, Davis County, Grundy Center, Treynor, West Lyon.
Class 3A
1. Marion
2. Wahlert, Dubuque
3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
4. Winterset
5. Grinnell
6. Assumption, Davenport
7. Waverly-Shell Rock
8. Solon
9. Independence
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Other: Sioux City Heelan, Dallas Center-Grimes, MOC-Floyd Valley, Webster City, Western Dubuque-Epworth.
Class 4A
1. Johnston
2. Dowling Catholic West Des Moines
3. Iowa City High
4. Ankeny Centennial
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie
6. Waukee Northwest
7. Dubuque Hempstead
8. Pleasant Valley
9. North Scott
10. Indianola
Other: Ankeny, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Sioux City East, Southeast Polk, Urbandale.
LIVERMORE — Lake Mills won the Class 1A boys district golf tournament at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Livermore on Monday. The Bulldogs had a 331, with North Butler also qualifying for the state tournament with a 340. Newman and Audubon finished tied for third with a 354. Sean Mathers and Nolan Reser of North Butler shared the medal honors with an 82
CARROLL — Osage qualified for the state golf tournament after finishing second at the Class 2A boys district golf tournament in Carroll on Monday. Grundy Center won the team title with a 303, with the Green Devils finishing second with 322. Heath Voigt had Osage’s low score, finishing fifth with a 78.
SAN FRANCISCO — Former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy says he leaned on a former Cyclone and NFL signal caller as he got ready for rookie mini camp. Purdy was taken by the San Francisco 49ers with the final pick in the NFL Draft.
Rosenfels spent 11 years in the NFL. Purdy says the first chore has been to learn the 49ers offense.
Purdy on learning a new offense
Purdy says consistency will be a key but believes his mobility is a strength.
Purdy was a four year starter for the Cyclones