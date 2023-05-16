KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Tuesday May 16th “The Midday Report”

May 16, 2023 12:40PM CDT
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

Garage fire in Mason City Wednesday night
2

El Nino watch issued for Iowa
3

Mason City's mayor says Kirk Apartments demolition will come soon (AUDIO)
4

Iowa Governor’s office budget to get nearly 22% boost
5

Hail, high winds and one twister bring scattered damage across much of Iowa