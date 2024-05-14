Tuesday May 14th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40

IOWA CITY (AP) — Lisa Bluder, who coached the Iowa women’s basketball team to the last two NCAA championship games, announced Monday that she is retiring after 24 years leading the Hawkeyes. Her longtime assistant, Jan Jensen, was named her successor.

Bluder made the announcement five weeks after Iowa lost to South Carolina in the national title game and superstar Caitlin Clark ended her college career.

The 63-year-old Bluder retires as the all-time Big Ten coaching wins leader with a 528-254 record at Iowa, including 65-12 the past two years with Clark leading the way. She was 716-359 including her 10 seasons at Drake.

The 55-year-old Jensen was associate head coach under Bluder for 20 years and was with Bluder for a total of 24 at Iowa and eight at Drake. Jensen is a beloved figure in the Hawkeye State. She was one of the highest-scoring players ever in six-on-six basketball at Elk Horn-Kimballton and was an All-America player for Drake in Des Moines. She has spent her entire coaching career in the state.

Jensen, who played her senior season at Drake with Bluder as her coach, said she is elated to begin her first head coaching job.

The Hawkeyes won two shared Big Ten regular-season championships and five conference tournament titles and made 18 NCAA Tournament appearances under Bluder, who had only one losing season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Five weeks after closing her college career in the NCAA championship game former Iowa star Caitlin Clark will play her first WNBA regular season game tonight when her Indiana Fever visit the Connecticut Sun. The two-time national player of the year averaged 16 and-a-half points in two exhibition games.

Clark is ready for the season to start.

Indiana will be challenged by a talented Connecticut team that finished 27-13 last season. The Fever struggled to 13 wins in 2023.

The game tips off at 6:30 Iowa time and can be viewed on ESPN2. At 9 o’clock on ESPN2, Iowa fans can also watch former Hawkeyes Kate Martin and Megan Gustafson play for the Las Vegas Aces as they host Phoenix.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Iowa State star Bridget Carleton starts another season with the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx tonight as they travel to Seattle. Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve says she plans to have her team take more three-point shots this season and one of the keys to that will be the sharp-shooting forward Carleton, who is coming off of a big season overseas. Carleton says she has gained confidence to be a go-to three-point shooter and not only hit the open ones, but also the contested looks, as well. Carleton says she is feeling comfortable in shooting more three-point shots in 2024

Carleton says she is excited to hear head coach Cheryl Reeve say they want to shoot more three-pointers this season

Carleton says she hopes to take momentum from her outstanding season in Hungary in the offseason

Carleton says she is excited about the excitement the new young players across the W-N-B-A have brought to the league

*

Tipoff in Seattle is scheduled for 9 o’clock.

MASON CITY — The high school baseball season got underway last night with a matchup of ranked teams in Mason City. #4/2A Van Meter pushed across single runs in the third and fifth and held off #4/1A Newman 2-1 in non-conference play. The Knights jump right back into action tonight, starting Top of Iowa Conference play by hosting Forest City.

MASON CITY — Clear Lake took advantage of five errors over the final two innings, scoring eight of their runs in an 11-5 win over Mason City High in non-conference baseball last night at Roosevelt Field, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. CJ Lester was 1-for-3 from the plate with three runs scored, and picked up the win, pitching the final three innings and striking out six. Luke Fuhrman had a bases-clearing double in the seventh for Clear Lake. Gabe Ries had three runs batted in for the Riverhawks. Clear Lake with the victory snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Riverhawks. They’ll travel to face #9/2A New Hampton on Wednesday in a game you’ll also hear on KRIB starting at about 7:00. Mason City hosts Charles City on Wednesday night.

— other high school baseball last night

Osage 15, Crestwood 1

Nevada 7, West Fork 6

Boone 11, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

— Boys and girls post-season soccer got underway last night:

== 2A boys Substate 2 quarterfinals Monday

Clear Lake 10, Charles City 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7, South Tama 0

== 1A boys Substate 3 quarterfinals Monday

Denver 4, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

== 4A boys Substate 3 quarterfinal today

Mason City at Marshalltown

== 1A girls Region 2 quarterfinals Monday

Clear Lake 2, New Hampton 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0