Tuesday March 7th “The Midday Report”

March 7, 2023 12:35PM CST
Trending

1

Winter isn't over yet --- Winter Storm Watch Thursday, 5-8" forecast
2

Titonka man charged with murdering Ventura woman in Britt home
3

Trial once again delayed for Osage man accused of missing Cerro Gordo County woman's murder
4

Clear Lake home damaged by fire
5

Police provide more details on arrest of Mason City man on arson, burglary charges