Tuesday March 31st Local Sports
IOWA CITY — Add another award to Iowa junior center Luka Garza’s collection. Garza was named the recipient of the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award given to the country’s top post player. The announcement was made by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Monday.
Last week, it was announced that Garza was a unanimous consensus first-team All-American. Garza joins former Hawkeyes Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as the program’s only consensus first team All-Americans.
Five major news outlets have already named Garza as its national player of the year: Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report, and ESPN. Garza is the first Iowa men’s basketball player to earn national player of the year distinction.
The Washington, D.C., native is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.
IOWA CITY —- Iowa junior Spencer Lee has been named the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation’s most dominant wrestler. Lee was 18-0 at 125 pounds and scored bonus points in 17 of 18 matches. He won the Big Ten title but was denied a chance at a third straight national crown after the NCAA Tournament was cancelled.
The top ranked Hawkeyes were also denied a chance at the team title.
Lee is finishing this semester with on-line classes and says it is forcing him to stay organized.
Lee earned 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes for the award. Lee is the third Iowa wrestler to win the award since its inception in 1995. He joins Mark Ironside in 1998 and Brent Metcalf in 2008.
DES MOINES — The Principal Charity Classic golf tournament is moving to early September in Des Moines. Dan Houston is CEO of Principal Financial.
The tournament is moving from late May to September first through the sixth.
The event helps raise money to help more than 130,000 Iowa children each year.
KNOXVILLE — Race tracks are used to rain outs and dealing with the weather but Knoxville Raceway Director John McCoy never imagined being forced to deal with a pandemic. Originally scheduled to open April 18th the track has pushed back its season opener to May second.
McCoy says they will be keeping track of state and federal guidelines as the month of April progresses.
McCoy says there are several things to consider when rescheduling dates.