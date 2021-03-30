Tuesday March 30th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — NCAA men’s regional finals — Southern California vs. Gonzaga, followed by UCLA vs. Michigan — 6:00 PM
DES MOINES — The Des Moines Public School District has approved leaving the Central Iowa Metro League and joining five other school districts including Mason City in forming a new conference. The five Des Moines high schools — East, Hoover, Lincoln, North and Roosevelt — will join Mason City, Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, and Ottumwa in forming the new conference starting in the 2022-23 school year. Des Moines superintendent Tom Ahart in a written statement issued on Monday says it’s a change he’s confident will benefit students, teams, schools and the community as a more competitive high school athletic conference will mean more opportunities for success, and as a result, will lead to greater student participation in sports and engagement with their schools. The Mason City School Board two weeks ago unanimously approved leaving the CIML for the new conference, saying that the CIML lacks parity among its current member schools and results in contests between teams that are competitively mismatched.
IOWA CITY — Iowa athletic director Gary Barta expects to have fans back in Kinnick Stadium next season. The Big Ten is allowing each school to set its own guidelines in terms of attendance at outdoor events this spring.
Barta says it is still being determined how full Kinnick will be.
Spring practice begins today and coach Kirk Ferentz says they hope to get fans in the stadium before drills end May 1st.
Ferentz says he would like to have fans in the stadium a couple of times this spring.
Iowa is allowing 50 percent capacity at its outdoor events this spring
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The couple who own a massive Interstate 80 travel center in eastern Iowa have donated $10 million to fund the Iowa football program and other athletics projects, the school announced Monday.
The Will and Renee Moon Excellence Fund will endow the head football coaching position in perpetuity, and Kirk Ferentz and those who follow him will hold the formal title of Moon Family Head Football Coach.
The Moons’ gift has three components: $5 million for the endowment fund that will support the football program, $3 million to support for football and other athletics initiatives as determined by the athletic director and $2 million for the revitalization of Kinnick Stadium’s north end zone seating and concourse.
Will Moon’s family opened the Iowa 80 Truckstop in the 1960s near Walcott. Now called “World’s Largest Truckstop,” the travel center has eight restaurants, gift shop, convenience store, movie theater and museum, among other features.
Will Moon is a 1979 Iowa graduate. Renee Moon received her undergraduate degree from Iowa in 1984 and graduated from the school’s College of Dentistry in 1988. The Moons are longtime donors to the athletic program.
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has added longtime Northern Iowa assistant and 25-year veteran of college basketball Kyle Green to his staff as an assistant coach.
Last summer, Green was named Stadium’s top assistant coach in the Missouri Valley Conference in a poll of coaches in the league.
Green, who spent 16 seasons at Northern Iowa and was a part of more than 300 victories, had three stints at the school and was elevated to associate head coach prior to the 2017-18 season. He also coached in Cedar Falls from 2001-03 and 2006-11.
While on the UNI staff, the Panthers have won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title twice, reached the NCAA Tournament four times and made seven total postseason appearances. In 2009-10, UNI went 30-5 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with wins over UNLV and top-seeded Kansas.
IOWA CITY — For the second year in a row, Iowa national champion Spencer Lee has won the Dan Hodge Trophy. The award is presented to the nation’s most dominant wrestler. Lee shares the award with Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson.
Lee captured his third national title and says his first priority was to help the Hawkeyes reclaim the team title.
The Hawkeyes claimed their 24th team title this month in St. Louis.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed right-hander Randy Dobnak to a $9.25 million, five-year contract. The deal includes three club options that could make it worth $29.75 million over eight seasons. Dobnak went 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts last season, before hitting a slump and being sent to the team’s alternate training site. The bespectacled, mustachioed 26-year-old became a cult hero after his major league debut in 2019. He went undrafted out of Division II Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia. He was pitching in an obscure independent league in Michigan when the Twins discovered him.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored twice in regulation and then added the deciding goal in the eighth round of the shootout to lead the San Jose Sharks past the Minnesota Wild 4-3. Karlsson capped a stellar night by ending a streak of nine combined misses by both teams when he beat Cam Talbot with a slap shot. Karlsson had his first two-goal game in the regular season in more than three years and Radim Simek also scored as the Sharks rebounded from back-to-back losses in Arizona. Martin Jones made 22 saves and allowed only two goals in the shootout. Marcus Johansen, Nick Bonino and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild.
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had 38 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, already tying the Nets’ single-season record with his 12th triple-double in just 32 games, and Brooklyn held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-107. Kyrie Irving added 27 points in his return after missing a three-game road trip last week for family reasons. He started fast but Harden did the biggest work late, with 13 points in the final period. Hall of Famer Jason Kidd had 12 triple-doubles for the Nets in both the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons. Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves.
LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills athletic director Jim Boehmer over the weekend was named the Iowa High School Athletic Director of the Year by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association. Boehmer has worked as an athletic director in some capacity at Lake Mills for 20 years and has been with the district for 30 years. Boehmer was selected as the winner of the award a year ago February but was not able to be recognized due to the pandemic cancelling last year’s awards banquet. Boehmer is one of only two Class 1A athletic directors to win the award since 1974.