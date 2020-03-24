Tuesday March 24th Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — 1987 World Series Game 2 — Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals — 7:00
MASON CITY — NIACC’s Autam Mendez has been selected as a 2019-20 junior college Division II first-team All-American by World Exposure Report.
Mendez, who was the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference most valuable player, was one of five players selected to the first team.
NIACC’s Sierra Morrow was a second-team All-American selection by World Exposure Report and was selected as the freshman of the year. Morrow was the lone freshman on the first two all-American teams.
Community College of Baltimore County Essex’s Mya Moye was the World Exposure Report sophomore of the year.
Mendez averaged 16.9 points per game and helped lead the Lady Trojans to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference regular season title and the Region XI tournament title.
Mendez connected on 81 3-point goals with 245 rebounds, 64 steals and 55 assists.
Mendez ranks third on the school’s career scoring list with 1,045 points, third on the school’s career 3-point list with 164 and second on the school’s career rebounding list with 538.
She is the only player in school history with 1,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 100 3-point goals.
Morrow averaged 15.6 points per game and ranked second in junior college Division II with 153 blocked shots.
Morrow, who was the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference defensive player of the year, led the Lady Trojans with 257 rebounds.
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympic torch relay will start Thursday as planned in northeastern Japan’s Fukushima prefecture — but with no torch, no torchbearers, no public, and little ceremony.
There will be an Olympic flame — that arrived on March 12 from Greece — carried in a lantern and transported by a vehicle along what organizers hope will be empty roadsides, and with curious onlookers practicing social distancing to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
National broadcaster NHK has reported the plan, as has Japanese news agency Kyodo. The Games are set to open in July, but there has been growing pressure for a postponement.
— USA Gymnastics says a majority of senior national team members have indicated in an anonymous survey that they were in favor of the games being pushed back from its scheduled July opening. USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung says the organization would not specify how long of a delay it is asking for but added that most respondents were pushing for a year. USA Swimming and USA Track and Field also have called for a postponement to the games..
— Nearly seven in 10 U.S. Olympic hopefuls say they don’t think the Tokyo Games will be fair if they are held in July. The finding is prompting leaders of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to conclude “it’s more clear than ever that the path toward postponement is the most promising.” USOPC sent a survey over the weekend to more than 4,000 athletes for details on how the coronavirus pandemic has influenced their training and their feelings about the upcoming games.
UNDATED (AP) — The New England Patriots have dropped their longtime kicker and picked up a quarterback.
The Patriots said goodbye to another longtime staple of their two-decade run of championships, releasing kicker and franchise leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski. The three-time Super Bowl champion has spent his entire 14-year career in New England.
Gostkowski has long passed Adam Vinatieri as the Patriots’ leading scorer with 1,775 points.
The 36-year-old Gostkowski started the first four games of 2019 but struggled, missing a career-high four extra points after not missing more than three in any of his previous 13 NFL seasons. He was placed on injured reserve in October and underwent season-ending hip surgery.
Brian Hoyer is now in the running to become Tom Brady’s replacement after accepting a one-year contract with the New England Patriots. The 34-year-old twice served as Brady’s backup and will compete with Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler for the starting job. Hoyer played four games and had one start with Indianapolis last season, completing 54% of his passes for 372 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.