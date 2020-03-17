Tuesday March 17th Local Sports
MASON CITY — The NIACC women’s basketball trip to the national tournament as well as all spring sports on the junior college level have been cancelled by the National Junior College Athletic Association. Following the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NJCAA made the decision to call off competition for the spring of 2020 on Monday afternoon. The NJCAA president Dr. Christopher Parker said in a written statement that in light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year. Parker says as an association, they exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both the upcoming basketball championships and spring sports competition. He says they believe the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of their member colleges and student-athletes. No spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged with a year of participation. Along with the cancellation of competition, all on and off-campus recruiting for all sports will be halted until April 15th with further evaluation to be assessed at that point in time.
DES MOINES — The two bodies which govern boys’ and girls’ sports have issued new guidelines on activities that are prohibited in the wake of the coronavirus. Governor Kim Reynolds is recommending that schools close for four weeks to help slow the spread of the virus. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union say this will stop the practices in some spring sports. Practice for boys golf, soccer, and tennis was to begin this week and is postponed. The first practice dates for girls tennis and golf was set for this week and girls’ soccer was set to begin practice March 23rd. They have also been canceled, as have boys and girls track and field practices. The first practice date for boys’ baseball and girls’ softball, is May 4th and that remains the same until further information is provided. This prohibition on practice prevents any in-person contact between coaches/administrators and athletes for the duration of the period.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are set to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press. The Bills agreed to give up four draft picks, including their first-round selection this year, to land a fifth-year player who has topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons, the person said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot be completed until the start of the new league year Wednesday. The Bills also get a seventh-round pick in the deal, which was first reported by FoxSports.com.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was scheduled to carry a $31 million charge to Minnesota’s salary cap in 2020. The impetus for doing a new deal now was immediate relief for the team and additional security for Cousins. He was fourth in the NFL with a 107.4 passer rating in 2019.