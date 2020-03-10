Tuesday March 10th Local Sports
DES MOINES — Braydon Vold hit a jumper in the lane with one second remaining to lift West Fork to a 55-53 win over St. Mary’s of Remsen in the Class 1A quarterfinals of the boys state basketball tournament in Des Moines on Monday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. It capped off a game where the lead changed hands 16 times and was tied 12 times. West Fork coach Frank Schnoes says it was a great way to finish a ballgame against two evenly-matched teams.
West Fork had the ball with 13 seconds left, and the ball was tipped out of bounds by St. Mary’s with four seconds to go. The Warhawks didn’t take their final timeout but Schnoes says they went with a play call that worked earlier in the ballgame.
Schnoes credits his entire squad for a complete team effort in getting the win.
Jakob Washington had 12 points while Ian Latham and Kayden Ames each had 10 to lead West Fork, who is now 24-2 on the season and will face Top of Iowa Conference rival Bishop Garrigan of Algona in Wednesday’s semifinal round at 3:45 PM. Garrigan outscored Springville 17-8 in the fourth quarter for a 55-52 win.
Listen to our entire post-game interview with Frank Schnoes here:
DES MOINES — Top-seed Lake Mills fell to Wapsie Valley 49-45 in the Class 1A quarterfinals on Monday, as you also heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The teams were tied at 24-24 at halftime, but Wapsie Valley outscored the Bulldogs 15-12 in the third quarter and then extended their lead to five with the first possession of the fourth quarter and held off Lake Mills the rest of the way. Lake Mills coach Kyle Menke says it was a tough day shooting for his ballclub.
Menke credited Wapsie Valley for putting together a good game plan coming into the contest.
Menke says he looks forward to the future of the program after the Bulldogs made their first trip to the state tournament since 1986.
Chett Helming had 14 points, Dashawn Linnen had 11 while Caleb Bacon added 10 points and 14 rebounds for Lake Mills, as they end their season with a 23-3 record. Wapsie Valley will face Montezuma in the other 1A semifinal on Wednesday after beating Martensdale-St. Marys 75-50 in the first quarterfinal of the day.
Listen to post-game comments from Lake Mills coach Kyle Menke as well as from players Colby Groe, Chett Helming, Dashawn Linnen here:
— 2A quarterfinals Monday & today
North Linn 56, West Sioux 51
Treynor 69, Pella Christian 53
Boyden-Hull 57, Woodward-Granger 26
9:30—#4 Camanche (21-3) vs. #5 Monticello (21-2)
— 3A quarterfinals today
11:15—#1 Norwalk (21-3) vs. #8 Harlan (18-6)
1:00—#4 Center Point-Urbana (18-6) vs. #5 Ballard (18-6)
2:45—#2 Mount Vernon (22-2) vs. #7 Clear Creek-Amana (19-5)
4:30—#3 Pella (19-5) vs. #6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-10)
— 4A quarterfinals tonight
6:30—#4 Waukee (21-2) vs. #5 North Scott (22-1)
8:15—#1 Ankeny Centennial (23-1) vs. #8 Davenport North (16-8)
IOWA CITY — Iowa junior center Luka Garza has been named the Big Ten Player of the Year. Garza led the conference in scoring at just over 26 points per game as the Hawkeyes finished 11-9 in the league race. Garza was interviewed on the Big Ten Network and says his success began last off-season.
Garza has scored 20 or more points in 16 straight Big Ten games.
The Hawkeyes are headed to the NCAA Tournament despite losing two starters and their top recruit to season ending injuries.
Iowa is the fifth-seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will play in the second round on Thursday afternoon at about 1:30 against either 12th-seed Minnesota or 13th-seed Northwestern.