Tuesday June 9th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins classic — 7:00
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com —- 2016 Class 2A substate final — Clear Lake vs. Central Springs — 7:00
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Athletic Department says they’ve reported one case of COVID-19. A statement from the department says they’ve conducted 237 tests of student-athletes, coaches and staff starting on May 29th as part of its return to campus protocol. One positive test and 236 negative test results have been received. Following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contract tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus. Athletic Director Gary Barta says their medical staff has established procedures and is leading their procedures in addressing the positive test result. He says the safety of all student-athletes and staff is critical, and they have anticipated and planned for positive test results.
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa began welcoming athletes back to campus on Monday with veteran football players. It is part of a staggered process that will have all athletes back by the end of the month. UNI athletic director David Harris.
Harris says athletes will be monitored daily.
Harris believes bringing back sports at different times is the safest approach.
Panther football coach Mark Farley says about 60 percent of the team has returned and with it comes a responsibility.
Farley says they will take extra precautions to make sure players are separated as much as possible.
Farley is more confident there will be a complete season with fans but it is not what the team is focused on.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is making another try to start the coronavirus-delayed season in early July.
The proposal calls for a 76-game regular season, expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to as many as 16 and allowing players to earn about 75% of their prorated salaries.
Players have refused cuts beyond what they agreed to in March shortly after the pandemic began, part of baseball’s again acrimonious labor relations. The arduous negotiations have jeopardized plans to hold opening day around the Fourth of July in ballparks without fans and provide entertainment to a public still emerging from months of quarantine.
MLB says it can’t afford to play in ballparks without fans, and in May the owners proposed an 82-game schedule. The union countered with a 114-game schedule at prorated pay that would extend the regular season by a month through October.