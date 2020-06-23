Tuesday June 23rd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High baseball vs. Marshalltown — 7:30
MASON CITY — A number of high school baseball and softball games scheduled for last night were postponed due to wet field conditions. Mason City High’s baseball and softball games against Marshalltown were postponed to tonight. The softball team will play a doubleheader at 5 o’clock, while the baseball team will play junior varsity at 5:30 with varsity at about 7:30. You can hear the varsity baseball game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Newman’s games against West Fork were postponed and will be made up on July 6th.
WEBSTER CITY — In high school softball last night, #15/4A Webster City downed Clear Lake 8-2 in North Central Conference play, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Emeny Brattrud had a two-RBI single in the top of the first to give the Lions the lead, but Webster City countered with three in the bottom of the first and then added three more in the third and single runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Clear Lake drops to 1-4 on the season and will host #5/1A Bishop Garrigan of Algona tonight.
— other softball
Osage 16, Lake Mills 4
Rockford 9, Northwood-Kensett 5
North Union 13, West Hancock 3
North Iowa 12, Forest City 2
#2/3A Humboldt 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
#9/3A Algona 5, St. Edmond 3
— high school baseball Monday night
Webster City 8, Clear Lake 1
Northwood-Kensett 5, Rockford 0
St. Ansgar 14, North Butler 4
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa announced it has paused ticket sales for the 2020 football season. Only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential Kinnick Stadium seating plans.
New sales of the Fight for Iowa digital season pass, mini-plans, group, Hawkeye Village, and single-games ticket sales are paused until a clearer picture of Kinnick Stadium capacity and social distancing requirements are determined.
“Hawkeye fans are excited for the upcoming season and we truly appreciate their continued enthusiasm and support,” said Iowa athletic director Gary Barta. “With the current information available, we needed to pause additional sales and start focusing on reduced capacity seating models based on our season ticket holders. We anticipate finalizing this by late July and will share with our fans.
“The option of having the ability to accommodate as many Hawkeye fans who are comfortable attending a game in Kinnick Stadium is still one of the scenarios.”
The Hawkeye Express, which has provided fans train transportation from a satellite parking lot in Coralville to Kinnick Stadium since 2006, will not be operational for the 2020 football season because of the potential of reduced capacity. Fans who had purchased tickets for the Hawkeye Express will have an opportunity for a refund or credit toward other parking options.
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks will open their Northwoods League season July 1st. The Bucks will compete in a five team pod that will include Minnesota teams in Wilmar, Mankato, Rochester and St. Cloud. The home opener is July 2nd and general manager Dan Corbin says they have worked on a social distance plan for Riverfront Stadium.
Corbin says fans will be allowed to sit in every other row and it will limit capacity to just over a thousand.
Corbin says concession stands will be adjusted to help keep fans separated.
The season will run through August 20th.