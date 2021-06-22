Tuesday June 22nd Local Sports

TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Cincinnati — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball at St. Ansgar — 7:30
MASON CITY — North Iowa Area Community College’s retiring athletic director Dan Mason has been named one of this year’s winners of the 2020-2021 Mary Ellen Leicht Service Award by the National Junior College Athletic Association. The award is the most tenured honor handed out by the NJCAA to those who have made significant contributions to two-year college athletics on a national level for an extended period. The service award was founded in 1959 and renamed in 2017 for Mary Ellen Leicht in recognition of her 28 years of service as the third executive director of the NJCAA. In this academic year, Mason served on four NJCAA committees dealing with volleyball, women’s basketball, women’s soccer and eligibility. He was also the women’s regional director for Region XI. Also honored with the service award were Tammy Smith, the dean of college life at Union County College in New Jersey, and Marci Henry, who is the athletic director at Northeastern Junior College in Colorado.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer in the 12th inning to lift Minnesota past Cincinnati 7-5. It was the fifth straight victory for the Twins and the fifth loss in a row for the Reds. The Twins earned their fourth consecutive extra-innings win after eight straight losses in extras to start the season. The game lasted 5:14 and ended 30 minutes past midnight. It began on a somber note with a remembrance of the late Mike Bell. He’s the former Reds player and Twins coach who was the younger brother of Reds manager David Bell and died of cancer this year.
SHEFFIELD — Newman scored four runs each in the first and second innings on their way to a 15-4, six-inning win at West Fork last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball. Cole Nelson picked up the win, going the distance, striking out four. Newman is now 19-1 overall and 12-0 in the conference and will travel to Waterloo Columbus tonight for a non-conference contest.
ANKENY — Mason City was swept at 4th-ranked Ankeny last night 14-1 and 14-4. Alex Gold had two hits and three runs batted in in the doubleheader for the Mohawks, who drop to 13-9 overall and 3-5 in the conference. Mason City heads back on the road again on Wednesday when they travel to Ames.
— other baseball
Webster City 10, Clear Lake 1
Lake Mills 3, Osage 1
Rockford 8, Northwood-Kensett 7
St. Ansgar 12, North Butler 1
West Hancock 13, North Union 2
Eagle Grove 5, Bishop Garrigan 4
North Iowa 11, Forest City 4
Charles City 17, Oelwein 5
Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/21/21
Class 1A
1. Newman Catholic (18-1)
2. North Linn (19-1)
3. Remsen St. Mary’s (14-2)
4. Council Bluffs St. Albert (17-5)
5. Don Bosco (12-4)
6. Kingsley-Pierson (17-2)
7. CAM (Anita) (15-3)
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (16-4)
9. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (14-4)
10. New London (14-0)
Others: Ankeny Christian (17-1); Highland (11-4); Janesville (9-2); Kee (19-5); Tri-Center, Neola (15-1)
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (15-5)
2. Roland-Story (15-4)
3. Dyersville Beckman (13-6)
4. Panorama (11-4)
5. Des Moines Christian (15-5)
6. Dike-New Hartford (14-4)
7. Mid-Prairie (11-4)
8. Underwood (14-2)
9. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (14-4)
10. Estherville Lincoln Central (11-2)
Others: Cascade (11-6); Jesup (13-2); Spirit Lake (9-4); West Lyon (9-4); West Marshall (16-5)
Class 3A
1. Marion (17-3)
2. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (15-6)
3. Central Dewitt (15-5)
4. Gilbert (10-5)
5. Grinnell (16-3)
6. Solon (16-6)
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-7)
8. Waverly-Shell Rock (16-2)
9. Davenport Assumption (12-9)
10. Webster City (13-1)
Others: Ballard (10-6); Boone (12-5); MOC-Floyd Valley (15-2); Ft. Madison (14-3); Winterset (11-6)
Class 4A
1. Pleasant Valley (14-0)
2. West Des Moines Dowling Catholic(18-2)
3. Johnston (18-3)
4. Ankeny (14-6)
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-3)
6. Iowa City High (17-5)
7. Dubuque Hempstead (16-3)
8. Waukee (13-7)
9. Norwalk (18-1)
10. Davenport West (15-2)
Others: Indianola (16-5); Ottumwa (18-5); Sioux City East (18-4); Southeast Polk (12-9); Urbandale (12-8)
ANKENY — The Mason City High softball team split their doubleheader at #13/5A Ankeny last night. The Mohawks dropped the opener 10-0 but came back with a six-run second to beat Ankeny 6-5 in the nightcap. Shaye Theobald had two runs batted in to lead Mason City in the second game. The Mohawks are 5-20 overall and 2-10 in the conference and will travel to Ames on Wednesday.
— high school softball
Webster City 15, Clear Lake 5
Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 0
North Butler 5, St. Ansgar 1
Lake Mills 7, Osage 1
Rockford 20, Northwood-Kensett 8
Belmond-Klemme 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2
Garrigan 19, Eagle Grove 6
North Union 15-25, West Hancock 0-2
Forest City 10, North Iowa 4
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman is recovering from four gunshot wounds. Bullets that hit a vehicle he was riding in caused scary but superficial injuries. Twyman does not need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery from the exit wounds to his arm, shoulder, buttocks and leg, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Vikings also confirmed the shooting after being in contact with Twyman and family members. Twyman was selected in the sixth round out of Pittsburgh in the NFL draft two months ago. The incident occurred in his native Washington, D.C.