Tuesday June 21st Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake snapped Webster City’s 32-game North Central Conference baseball winning streak last night with an 13-3, five-inning win at Lions Field. The Lions plated seven runs in the first inning as they pounded out 11 hits on the night. Andrew Theiss and Zeke Nelson each had three runs batted in while Ben Loge and Jett Neuberger knocked in two apiece. Neuberger picked up the win, going the full five innings, striking out nine and allowing only one earned run. Clear Lake improves to 6-10 overall and 4-5 in the conference and will travel to Iowa Falls-Alden on Wednesday.
MASON CITY — Newman cruised to a 10-0, six-inning win over West Fork in Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball play last night. Nash Holmgaard and Eli Brinkley each had two runs batted in to lead the Knights. Max Burt picked up the complete game win, striking out 13 and allowing only two hits. Newman is 21-3 overall and 12-0 in the conference and will host St. Ansgar tonight.
MASON CITY — Mason City High dropped their CIML Iowa Conference baseball doubleheader at home last night 6-3 and 14-10 to #8/4A Ankeny. Kaden Tyler and Carter Thomas each had four hits in the doubleheader. Mason City drops to 12-14 overall and 6-10 in the conference and will travel to Marshalltown on Wednesday.
— other baseball last night
Osage 11, Central Springs 3
Osage 5, Lake Mills 3
St. Ansgar 7, North Butler 1
Nashua-Plainfield 9, Aplington-Parkersburg 8
Forest City 14, North Iowa 1
North Union 16, West Hancock 6
Bishop Garrigan 7, Eagle Grove/Belmond-Klemme 6
Humboldt 16, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
— New Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll:
Class 1A
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (23-0)
2. Mason City Newman (20-3)
3. New London (15-0)
4. Lansing Kee (25-2)
5. Don Bosco (17-2)
6. North Linn (20-2)
7. Ankeny Christian (20-0)
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (16-3)
9. Kingsley-Pierson (16-4)
10.CAM (Anita) (15-1)
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (25-0)
2. Estherville Lincoln Central (19-2)
3. Cascade (13-3)
4. Clarinda (14-3)
5. Dyersville Beckman (15-9)
6. Dike-New Hartford (16-0)
7. West Marshall (18-6)
8. Mid-Prairie (11-7)
9. Mediapolis (15-0)
10.Underwood (13-1)
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption (19-3)
2. Grinnell (22-2)
3. Western Dubuque (21-4)
4. Lewis Central (18-2)
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (20-5)
6. Dubuque Wahlert (17-6)
7. ADM (Adel) (13-5)
8. Independence (14-7)
9. Clear Creek-Amana (13-5)
10.North Polk (10-4)
Class 4A
1. Johnston (23-1)
2. Iowa City High (20-6)
3. Dowling Catholic (18-7)
4. Waukee (18-7)
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (19-6)
6. Urbandale (17-8)
7. Cedar Falls (17-6)
8. Ankeny (13-8)
9. Waukee Northwest (16-9)
10.WDM Valley (13-9)
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake dropped their North Central Conference softball contest at home to Webster City last night 8-2, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Makella Jacobs had her fifth home run of the year for Clear Lake in the loss. The Lions drop to 3-11 overall and 2-6 in the conference and travel to Iowa Falls-Alden on Wednesday.
— other high school softball
Ankeny 4-13, Mason City 0-0
West Fork 3, Newman 0
Central Springs 9, Osage 0
Osage 8, Lake Mills 7
Rockford 21, Northwood-Kensett 1
St. Ansgar 6, North Butler 5
Belmond-Klemme 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5
North Union 19, West Hancock 0
Humboldt 13, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2
IOWA CITY — Iowa junior Kris Murray withdrew his name earlier this month from the NBA Draft but says he will be at the draft Thursday night.
Twin brother Keegan is considered a possible top five pick after an All-American sophomore season with the Hawkeyes.
Kris says he felt he will benefit from another year in the Iowa program.
Kris discovered how high his profile is during Iowa’s kids camp last week.
The NBA Draft is Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
DETROIT — Former Iowa star tight end T.J. Hockenson hopes his fourth season can be a breakout year for the Detroit Lions. Hockenson had 61 catches, including four touchdowns in a season that was cut short by hand surgery.
Hockenson likes the potential of the offense under new coordinator Ben Johnson.
Hockenson believes the offense will do a better job of spreading the field and giving him for favorable matchups.
The Lions finished the 2021 season with a 3-13-1 record.