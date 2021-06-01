Tuesday June 1st Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Twins at Baltimore — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:05
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rob Refsnyder bounced back from a run-in with the center-field fence to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and the Minnesota Twins handed the Baltimore Orioles their 14th straight loss, 3-2. The Orioles’ skid ties for their second-longest in team history — they also dropped 14 in a row in 1954, the season the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore. The Orioles’ worst losing streak came in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games of the year. Refsnyder smacked into the padded wall chasing Ryan Mountcastle’s home run in the fifth. Refsnyder scored in the 10th on a wild pitch by Adam Plutko.
ESTHERVILLE — Doug Taylor struck out 14 in five innings of work as Newman downed Estherville-Lincoln Central 7-4 in non-conference baseball last night. Newman is now 5-0 on the season and will host West Fork tonight.
— high school baseball tonight
Ankeny at Mason City
West Fork at Newman
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Nashua-Plainfield
Lake Mills at Central Springs
Rockford at Northwood-Kensett
North Butler at St. Ansgar
North Iowa at Forest City
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Crestwood at Charles City
— high school softball tonight
Ankeny at Mason City
West Fork at Newman
Rockford at Northwood-Kensett
North Butler at St. Ansgar
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Belmond-Klemme
North Iowa at Forest City
Crestwood at Charles City
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Boone
ADEL — Girls state golf starts today at four different locations:
== In Class 3A, Clear Lake is the third-ranked team heading into the tournament at the River Valley Golf Course in Adel. Washington is the top-ranked team with Gilbert being second. Clear Lake sophomore Rebecca DeLong is ranked fourth individually while freshman Meghan DeLong is ranked fifth.
== In Class 1A at the Ames Golf & Country Club, St. Ansgar competes as a team after finishing second at the Mason City regional last week. Meg Thompson of North Butler also qualified as an individual from that regional. Newell-Fonda is the top-ranked 1A team heading into the tournament.
== There were no local qualifiers for the Class 2A or Class 4A state tournaments. Van Meter is the favorite at the Class 2A meet at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown, while Valley of West Des Moines is the favorite in the 4A tournament at Otter Creek in Ankeny.
— Class 1A girls regional semifinal soccer tonight
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Denver
— Boys state soccer quarterfinals today — Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines
== Class 1A
Burlington Notre Dame vs. Waterloo Columbus
Iowa City Regina vs. Greene County
West Liberty vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert
Western Christian Hull vs. North Fayette Valley
== Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Marion
Pella vs. ADM
Bondurant-Farrar vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
== Class 3A
Iowa City West vs. Sioux City West
Valley West Des Moines vs. Ankeny Centennial
Prairie Cedar Rapids vs. Pleasant Valley
Johnston vs. Cedar Falls