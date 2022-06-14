Tuesday June 14th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball vs. Mason City High — 7:30
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Seattle — pre-game 8:30, first pitch 9:10
SEATTLE (AP) — Byron Buxton belted his 18th home run, Chris Archer delivered another steady pitching performance and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-2. Buxton, fresh off an American League player of the week award, hit a two-run shot off Chris Flexen in the first inning. It was his fourth home run in five games against Seattle this season. In his last eight games versus the Mariners, Buxton is 15 for 32 with six homers. Buxton added a soft single in the seventh and scored on Max Kepler’s single to make it 3-1. Taylor Trammell homered for the Mariners, and Ty France knocked in a run with an infield single.
ALGONA — Clear Lake took advantage of a throwing error in the top of the seventh inning to beat Algona last night 2-1 in North Central Conference baseball play, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Jett Neuberger struck out 10 in six-and-two-thirds innings work to pick up the win for the Lions, who had lost to Algona 20-1 in conference play back on May 31st. Clear Lake improves to 5-8 overall and 3-5 in the conference and travel to face #6/2A Dike-New Hartford later tonight.
OSAGE — Nash Holmgaard, Andrew Fitzsimmons and Eli Brinkley each knocked in a pair of runs as Newman beat Osage 13-1 in Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball. The Knights are now 16-3 overall and 8-0 in the conference and will host Alburnett tonight.
— other baseball last night
Nashua-Plainfield 13, Rockford 8
Central Springs 11, St. Ansgar 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16-17, North Iowa 1-4
Forest City 3, Eagle Grove/Belmond-Klemme 1
West Hancock 9, Lake MIlls 6
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15-7, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-4
Decorah 11-9, Charles City 1-2
DES MOINES — The new Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association baseball poll was released on Monday:
Class 1A
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (18-0)
2. Mason City Newman (15-3)
3. New London (11-0)
4. Lansing Kee (20-2)
5. North Linn (16-1)
6. Lisbon (11-2)
7. Don Bosco (13-2)
8. Ankeny Christian (14-0)
9. Sigourney (10-0)
10.Coon Rapids-Bayard (12-2)
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (18-0)
2. Estherville Lincoln Central (15-2)
3. Cascade (9-2)
4. Clarinda (9-3)
5. Dyersville Beckman (11-7)
6. Dike-New Hartford (12-0)
7. Davis County (12-3)
8. Mid-Prairie (7-5)
9. West Marshall (11-6)
10.Waterloo Columbus (12-5)
Class 3A
1. Grinnell (18-1)
2. Davenport Assumption (12-3)
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (17-3)
4. Dubuque Wahlert (13-4)
5. Western Dubuque (16-3)
6. Lewis Central (12-2)
7. Clear Creek-Amana (12-3)
8. Independence (12-5)
9. Marion (10-4)
10.Gilbert (11-4)
Class 4A
1. Johnston (19-1)
2. Waukee (14-3)
3. Dowling Catholic (14-4)
4. Cedar Falls (14-4)
5. Urbandale (14-5)
6. Iowa City High (16-6)
7. Waukee Northwest (11-6)
8. Sioux City East (14-6)
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (13-6)
10.Ankeny (9-6)
ALGONA — Algona scored three times in the bottom of the sixth and held off Clear Lake 7-6 in North Central Conference softball last night in Algona. Clear Lake drops to 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the conference and will host Mason City High School in a non-conference game tonight, a game you’ll hear on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting at about 7:30.
— other softball last night
Osage 9, Newman 5
Central Springs 2, St. Ansgar 0
Rockford 11, Nashua-Plainfield 9
North Butler 25, Northwood-Kensett 0
Bishop Garrigan 8, Belmond-Klemme 3
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5-10, North Iowa 3-6
Eagle Grove 6, Forest City 4
Lake Mills 15, West Hancock 4
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 9; HD-CAL 4, CGD 3
DETROIT — Former Iowa star tight end T.J. Hockenson says he is focused on this season and not his future. Hockenson is entering his fourth season with the Detroit Lions and the final year of his rookie contract. Hockenson is allowing his agent to handle negotiations.
Hockenson says he is only concerned with getting ready for the season.
Hockenson says he just wants to win and prefers to do so in Detroit.
Hockenson hopes to stay in Detroit.
Hockenson this past season had 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns.