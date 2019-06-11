Tuesday June 11th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake softball at Mason City High — 6:30

ROCKFORD — Newman jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and cruised to an 11-1, five-inning win at Rockford in Top of Iowa Conference baseball action, as you heard last night on AM-1300 KGLO. Merritt McCardle picked up the win, striking out seven. George Schmit and Jacob Schutt each knocked in a pair of runs for the Knights, who are now 10-2 on the season and will travel to Mt. Mercy College in Cedar Rapids to face Alburnett tonight.

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake baseball team finished the game with a ten-run fourth inning as they downed Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 15-0 at Lions Field last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Sophomore Andrew Formanek allowed only one hit to start the game then struck out nine to pick up the win on the mound. Chase Stuver had four runs batted in while Austin Warnke added three RBI for the Lions, who are now 5-5 and will host St. Edmond on Wednesday.

PLEASANT VALLEY — 8th-ranked Southeast Polk swept Mason City High in baseball last night. The Mohawks dropped the opener 2-0. Dylan Miller threw a complete game in the loss, striking out two and scattering six hits. Dawson Wedeking had two hits in the nightcap, a 5-3 loss. Mason City drops to 7-4 on the season and will host Waukee on Wednesday..

— other baseball last night

Nashua-Plainfield 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5

New Hampton 9, Charles City 1

North Butler 13, Eagle Grove 1 (6 innings)

North Union 7, West Fork 5

Northwood-Kensett 7, Lake Mills 2

Riceville 5, Clarksville 2

Saint Ansgar 6, Forest City 4

St. Edmond 4, Hampton-Dumont 3 (8 innings)

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake dropped their North Central Conference softball game last night at home to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-5. Chelsey Holck had a two-run homer in the second while Macy Mixdorf added a solo homer for the Lions, who drop to 3-4 on the season and will travel to Mason City High tonight in a game you’ll hear on KRIB starting at about 6:30.

ROCKFORD — Newman scattered 11 hits on their way to a 9-1 win at Rockford last night. Leah Martinez was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in to lead the Knights. Paige Leininger picked up the win in the circle, striking out eight. Newman is 5-8 on the season and will travel later today to AGWSR for a triangular that also involves Belmond-Klemme.

— other softball

Southeast Polk 12-6, Mason City 0-5

Bishop Garrigan 12, West Hancock 0

Central Springs 14, Belmond-Klemme 4

Nashua-Plainfield 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1

North Butler 11, Eagle Grove 1

Osage 15, North Iowa 0

West Fork 5, North Union 4

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas added Iowa sharpshooter Isaiah Moss as a graduate transfer on Monday, strengthening its backcourt and providing a 3-point threat that the Jayhawks had been lacking on their roster.

Moss was a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, averaging 9.2 points last season. He was second on the team in steals and fourth in assists while hitting 42.1% of his 3-pointers.

That mark from beyond the arc was the sixth best by an Iowa junior in school history.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self says the NCAA’s recent decision to move the 3-point line back beginning next season made it crucial to add another deep threat. Self anticipates Moss will still shoot between 40 and 45%.

Moss joins a trio of newcomers in combo guards Isaac McBride and Christian Braun and swingman Tristan Enaruna. Those three will be freshmen this fall.

IOWA CITY — Former Rutgers defensive coordinator Jay Niemann is enjoying the family atmosphere in the Iowa program. Joining the Iowa staff not only allowed Niemann to return to the state he was raised it also brought him much closer to family. His youngest son Nick is preparing for his junior season as a Hawkeye linebacker. Another son, Ben, starred for the Hawkeyes and is coming off his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Niemann says being on the same sideline as his son on game day will be a welcomed change.

Being a coach of a team that includes a son can have its challenges and if Niemann needs any advice he can get plenty from head coach Kirk Ferentz, who had three sons suit up for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa starts the season on August 31st hosting Miami of Ohio.