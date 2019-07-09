Tuesday July 9th Local Sports

MASON CITY — Newman started out Class 1A Region 8 softball tournament play last night with an 11-1, five-inning win over West Bend-Mallard, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Hailey Worman and Leah Martinez both knocked in two runs while catcher Macy Alexander returned to the lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI. Paige Leininger picked up the win, striking out five and allowing only four hits. Newman is now 20-13 on the season and will host Rockford in the regional quarterfinal round tomorrow night in a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting at 7 o’clock. Rockford beat West Hancock 11-1 last night.

=== Class 1A Region 8

St. Edmond 8, Riceville 3

Northwood-Kensett 19, North Iowa 2

Nashua-Plainfield 7, West Fork 6

=== Class 2A Region 1

Belmond-Klemme 11, Eagle Grove 5

=== Class 2A Region 7

Dike-New Hartford 14, Lake Mills 8

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt avenged their lone conference loss and clinched the North Central Conference title with a 10-0, five-inning win over Clear Lake last night in high school softball. Ashlyn Clark, who is battling Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and has been playing in between chemotherapy treatments, hit her first career home run and went 3-for-3 with four runs batted in. Ellie Jacobson fired a no-hitter, striking out eight. Humboldt wins their fourth consecutive conference title with a 13-1 record, one game ahead of Webster City. Clear Lake ends the conference portion of the schedule with a 5-9 record and the regular season at 9-14. Clear Lake hosts Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal tomorrow night at 7:30 that you’ll hear on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB.

FORT DODGE — 3rd-ranked Fort Dodge swept Mason City last night 9-0 and 14-4 in CIML softball at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. Mason City ends the regular season with a 16-21 overall record and 4-14 in the conference. The Mohawks will host Waverly-Shell Rock in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal contest on Thursday night, a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting at about 7 o’clock.

— other regular-season softball

Iowa Falls-Alden 6, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1

Webster City 12, Forest City 0

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning, with the go-ahead run scoring on a wild pitch that bounced over the backstop, as the Wildcats beat Clear Lake 6-5 in North Central Conference baseball last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Clear Lake batted around in the second to take a 5-1 lead, but the Wildcats chipped away with two in the third, one in the fourth, and the final two runs in the sixth. Clear Lake drops to 13-12 overall and 8-4 in the conference and will turn right around and travel to Iowa Falls-Alden tonight.

FORT DODGE — Mason City High staged a pair of comebacks to sweep a baseball doubleheader at Fort Dodge last night. The Dodgers were ahead 7-3 in the opener before the Mohawks scored 10 unanswered runs, including five in the third inning, as Mason City won 13-7. Connor Dalen in the nightcap had a two-run double with two outs in the top of the seventh to push the Mohawks ahead, and then they added on four more runs to pick up a 9-4 win. Dalen ended up with four hits in the doubleheader, while Alex Gold had five runs batted in and Dawson Wedeking knocked in four. Mason City improves to 22-11 on the season and will host Dowling in a doubleheader on Wednesday night.

— other baseball

Central Springs 18, North Butler 2 (4 innings)

Saint Ansgar 15, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Saint Ansgar 4, Lake Mills 1

West Fork 6, Turkey Valley 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins deserve this All-Star break as much as any team in baseball. They have been in first place in the American League Central since April 20. The Twins have seen nine of their 13 most-used position players land on the injured list during that time, too. The extra rest this week will be especially helpful. Waiting for them after the break in Cleveland will be the resurgent Indians.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized the acquisition of six players for roster depth and reserve roles, including forward Jake Layman in a sign-and-trade deal with Portland. Another trade that brought them guard Shabazz Napier and forward Treveon Graham from Golden State was done. Additionally, the Timberwolves signed rookie Jarrett Culver and free agent forward Noah Vonleh and claimed guard Tyrone Wallace off waivers from the Los Angeles Clippers. Culver was the sixth pick in the draft.

IOWA CITY — Two players coming off redshirt years are expected to play a larger role for the Iowa basketball team. With the loss of Tyler Cook to the pros, Isaiah Moss to Kansas and a possible redshirt year for Jordan Bohannon the Hawkeyes have holes to fill. Forward Cordell Pemsl enters his junior season after playing in only two games before undergoing season ending knee surgery.

Guard C.J. Fredrick arrived on campus weighing 170 pounds. The 2018 Kentucky Player of the Year added 25 pounds to his frame.

Fredrick is looking forward to his first season on the court.

QUAD CITIES — Michael Kim hopes to recapture some magic this week at the John Deere Classic. The 25-year-old Kim posted his first and only PGA Tour victory a year ago in the Quad Cities but is suffering through a dreadful 2019 season that has seen him miss the cut in 14 straight tournaments.

Kim hopes returning to a course he has won on will help jump start his season.

Kim says the TPC at Deere Run suits his style of play.

The opening round of the John Deere Classic is Thursday.