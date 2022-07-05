      Weather Alert

Tuesday July 5th “The Midday Report”

Jul 5, 2022 @ 12:33pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday July 5th

 

For the latest

Trending
Floyd County farmer fined $3000 for water quality violation regarding silage discharge
Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local chiropractic business to plead guilty
Man sentenced 52 years ago for northern Iowa crimes has died in prison
Northwood woman on probation for ongoing criminal conduct accused of defrauding state for $10,000 aid
Two of three charged with Clear Lake burglaries given suspended sentences, plea change hearing set for third defendant
Connect With Us