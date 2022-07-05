Tuesday July 5th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — 2A baseball district semifinal — Clear Lake at Forest City — 7:00
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A baseball district semifinal — Newman vs. Lake Mills — 7:00
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — joined in progress after high school baseball
MASON CITY — After two years, Mason City High School is once again looking for a new athletic director. KGLO Sports has obtained an email that Tracy Johnson sent to staff this past Thursday, announcing that he had interviewed and was offered the position of athletic director at City High in Iowa City. Johnson said he appreciated all the work the staff does for students and athletes, and says the school has an incredible opportunity moving forward with the facility upgrades. A native of St. Ansgar, Johnson came to Mason City after being the athletic director at Des Moines Roosevelt.
— After a break for the holiday weekend, tournament play resumes in high school baseball tonight in Classes 1A and 2A with district semifinal round contests:
== Class 1A Substate 2
Lake Mills at #2 Newman (KGLO, 7:00)
West Hancock at St. Edmond
Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn/Remsen-Union at Bishop Garrigan
North Union at Alta-Aurelia
== Class 1A Substate 3
Nashua-Plainfield at St. Ansgar
Rockford at South Winneshiek
Dunkerton at #4 Kee
Edgewood-Colesburg at Janesville
== Class 2A Substate 3
5:00 at Forest City — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Osage
7:00 at Forest City — Clear Lake vs. Forest City (KRIB)
5:00 at Dike — #7 Dike-New Hartford vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
7:00 at Dike — Grundy Center vs. Roland-Story
DES MOINES — The final Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association polls were released on Monday for Classes 3A and 4A:
Class 3A (FINAL)
1. Lewis Central (28-2)
2. Davenport Assumption (26-6)
3. Grinnell (32-3)
4. Dubuque Wahlert (24-11)
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (25-10)
6. Western Dubuque (25-10)
7. West Delaware (29-10)
8. Marion (22-10)
9. Independence (25-11)
10. North Polk (16-7)
Class 4A (FINAL)
1. Johnston (30-4)
2. Iowa City High (28-8)
3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (28-7)
4. Waukee (24-11)
5. Ankeny Centennial (23-13)
6. Waukee Northwest (23-12)
7. Dowling Catholic (23-13)
8. Cedar Falls (24-10)
9. Pleasant Valley (23-11)
10.Urbandale (23-14)
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez had three hits, including a tiebreaking RBI single in Minnesota’s four-run 10th inning, and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3. Arraez’s leadoff grounder against Joe Kelly drove in pinch-runner Gilberto Celestino. Jorge Polanco added a sacrifice fly, and Alex Kirilloff made it 6-2 with a two-run single. The AL Central contenders faced off hours after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people. The White Sox talked to Major League Baseball about postponing the game, but it went on as scheduled.
CHICAGO — The Twins turned Major League Baseball’s first-ever centerfielder-to-third baseman triple play during Monday night’s game. During the seventh inning of the Twins’ win over the White Sox, Byron Buxton tracked down a deep fly ball at the right-center field wall on the run and threw into the infield, where third baseman Gio Urshela put out a pair of unaware Chicago baserunners to complete the first 8-5 triple play on record. The feat also marked the 16th triple play in Twins history, and the second involving only two players, joining a catcher-shortstop triple play that occurred back on July 25, 1976 — also against the White Sox.