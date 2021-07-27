Tuesday July 27th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning against All-Star closer Gregory Soto gave the Minnesota Twins a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Soto walked the bases loaded in the ninth before striking out Willians Astudillo on three pitches, finishing him with a 100 mph fastball. Soto had two outs in the 10th before a walk and Kepler’s ninth career game-ending hit. Robbie Grossman’s pinch-hit, two-run homer tied it for the Tigers with one out in the ninth after Twins All-Star closer Taylor Rogers was pulled from the game with a sprained left middle finger.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton doesn’t have a new contract yet. He doesn’t have a target return date from his current injury, either. The Minnesota Twins center fielder says he still has a strong desire to remain with the organization, however. He’s eligible for free agency following next season. Buxton says negotiations on an extension are still open. His agent rejected the latest offer from the team last week. Buxton has missed the last five weeks with a broken left pinky finger after being hit by a pitch.
— State baseball got underway with quarterfinal games in Class 1A, with 2A quarterfinals set for today:
== Class 1A
Remsen St. Mary’s 14, Grundy Center 0
Kee 4, New London 3
St. Albert Council Bluffs 9, Lisbon 3
Alburnett 8, Tri-Center 6
== Class 2A
11:00 — Unity Christian (20-7) vs. Clarinda (18-11)
1:30 — Van Meter (28-7) vs. Davis County (15-18)
4:30 — Camanche (23-6) vs. Denver (18-18)
7:00 — Centerville (19-14) vs. New Hampton (19-15)
AMES — Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard is urging Cyclone fans to not panic as a new round of conference realignment begins. Pollard released a pre-recorded message to fans after Texas and Oklahoma took the first step in their eventual exit from the Big 12 Conference.
Pollard believes the Big 12 will remain intact through 2025 which gives them plenty of time to explore their options.
Pollard says Iowa State has time to explore options.
Pollard believes Texas and Oklahoma will remain in the conference through 2025.
Texas and Oklahoma sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said “the universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.” The schools have been in discussions with the SEC about joining the league, though neither school nor the powerhouse conference has acknowledged that publicly.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman has been recovering from four gunshot wounds. He likely won’t play in the first half of the season. Twyman was a sixth-round draft pick from Pittsburgh. He was waived per NFL procedure and must clear before he can revert to the reserve/non-football injury list and not count against the 90-player roster limit. The reserve designation means he can’t start practicing with the team until six weeks into the regular season and can’t play in the first eight games.