Tuesday July 26th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
IOWA CITY — Iowa sophomore receiver Arland Bruce says it is important not to over promise in this new era of name, image and likeness. The Iowa City NIL Club was recently introduced and it is designed to help members of the football team.
Bruce says the new club is designed to help all the players on the team and not just the stars.
The Iowa City NIL Club was announced on July 6th. Another organization established to raise money for Hawkeye athletes via name, image and likeness was announced last week. The “Swarm Collective” is open to athletes on Iowa’s football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball teams. Any athlete from those three teams who participates in the Iowa Swarm will receive the same monthly stipend.
IOWA CITY — Iowa freshman guard Josh Dix hopes to be ready for next season. The former Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln star suffered two broken bones in his right leg in a game in late January and underwent surgery. Months of rehab followed.
Dix has started working out but has not been cleared for contact.
Dix says it has been frustrating being forced to watch from the sideline.
Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery says the goal is for Dix to be released for practice at the start of September.
Iowa’s tough non-conference schedule includes facing Duke in the Jimmy V Classic on December 6th in New York City
AMES — Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey is adjusting to college on and off of the court. The former Ames High standout joined ISU after leading the Little Cyclones to the Class 4A state title as a senior.
Lipsey says the biggest adjustment on the court is defense.
Lipsey says right now he is focused on his role as a point guard.
Lipsey says he is learning from the veteran players.
Iowa State announced on Monday that they would face Villanova in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational on November 24th in Portland
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden has been released from a Des Moines hospital and returned to his Tennessee home, where he will wait for an evaluation to determine if he can race this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Team Penske named Santino Ferrucci as its standby driver in case Newgarden is not medically cleared to compete on the road course at Indianapolis. Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot Sunday at Iowa Speedway following a late crash in a race he had dominated. He was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital and held overnight for observation.