Tuesday July 20th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
FORT DODGE — Central Springs cruised to an 11-0, five-inning win over Underwood last night in the Class 2A quarterfinal round at the state softball tournament, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The top seven batters in the lineup for the Panthers knocked in runs, including two RBI each by Lizzy Hamand, Aurora Stepleton, Kiley Hanft and Cooper Klaahsen. Klaahsen picked up the win, striking out eight and allowing only two hits. Central Springs improves to 30-6 and will face North Linn in the 2A semifinals Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 in a game you’ll hear on KGLO. North Linn beat Regina of Iowa City 5-2.
== other 2A quarterfinals Monday
Wilton 7, Pella Christian 2
Earlham 7, North Union 4
== 1A quarterfinals Monday
Newell-Fonda 2, North Butler 0
Southeast Warren 9, Sigourney 6
Wayne 7, Remsen St. Mary’s 2
Lisbon 10, Clarksville 0 (5 innings)
== 3A quarterfinals Monday and today
Davenport Assumption 11, Clarke 1
Atlantic 10, Anamosa 9 (11 innings)
11:00 AM — Mount Vernon vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
11:30 AM — Williamsburg vs. West Liberty
== 4A quarterfinals today
1:00 — Winterset vs. Oskaloosa
1:30 — Carlisle vs. Boone
3:00 — Western Dubuque vs. North Polk
3:30 — ADM vs. Clear Creek-Amana
== 5A quarterfinals today
5:00 — Pleasant Valley vs. Southeast Polk
5:30 — Iowa City City High vs. Ankeny Centennial
7:00 — Fort Dodge vs. Bettendorf
7:30 — Waukee vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
PLEASANT VALLEY — Down 5-0, Mason City High used a seven-run sixth inning to beat Southeast Polk 7-5 in a Class 4A substate semifinal round baseball contest that you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Alex Gold highlighted the sixth with a three-run homer that gave the Mohawks the final margin. Mason City improves to 24-16 overall and will travel to Dowling for the substate championship game on Wednesday night, a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting at about 7 o’clock.
WEBSTER CITY — Chase Rattenborg fired a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 to lead Webster City to a 4-0 win over Clear Lake in a Class 3A Substate 2 semifinal game last night in Webster City, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. After winning their first post-season game in five years back on Friday night, Clear Lake bows out with a 17-14 record. Webster City improves to 26-1 and will host Waverly-Shell Rock in the substate final on Wednesday night. The Go-Hawks were 4-1 winners over Humboldt last night.
— Class 1A substate championship tonight
Substate 2 at Charles City — Northwood-Kensett (14-14) vs. Kee (32-9)
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Gavin Sheets hit a game-ending three run homer in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Chicago White Sox a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a doubleheader. Minnesota won the opener 3-2 in eight innings, but the White Sox avoided a sweep when Sheets turned on a 3-1 fastball from Twins ace José Berrios and drove it deep to right for his fifth home run. Berrios entered the seventh having allowed only two hits — solo shots by José Abreu and Yoán Moncada. Then Brian Goodwin led off with a single and Berrios hit Andrew Vaughn with a pitch. A wild pitch moved the runners up, and Sheets connected to win the game for Chicago.