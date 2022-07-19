Tuesday July 19th Local Sports

TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 2A state softball quarterfinal — Central Springs vs. Mount Ayr — 3:00 PM
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 1A state softball quarterfinal — Newman vs. North Linn — 5:00 PM
CARROLL — Doug Taylor struck out 12 to lead Newman past Lisbon 3-2 in the Class 1A quarterfinals at the state baseball tournament in Carroll last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Taylor struck out five of the last seven batters he faced, but it was a hit batsmen and an error that put the winning run on for Lisbon, with Taylor striking out the final batter he faced. Newman coach Alex Bohl says he team was able to survive and advance and move into Wednesday’s semifinal round.
Newman scored a single run in the first and two more in the third to take a 3-0 lead. Bohl says taking that early lead so they could hang on in the end was the key.
Bohl says Taylor showed why he is a future major college pitcher.
Taylor says his maturity as a pitcher showed with remaining composed in the final inning.
Taylor credits his teammates for taking advantage of opportunities early in the game.
Newman improves to 33-3 on the season and will face third-seed New London in Wednesday night’s semifinal round scheduled for 7 o’clock. New London dispatched CAM from the tournament with a 12-3 victory.
— other 1A baseball state quarterfinal games Monday in Carroll
Kingsley-Pierson 7, North Linn 4
St. Mary’s of Remsen 6, South Winneshiek 0
— Class 3A baseball state quarterfinal games Monday in Iowa City
Davenport Assumption 11, Pella 1 (6 innings)
Independence 8, West Delaware 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5, Lewis Central 4
Western Dubuque 4, Winterset 3
— Class 2A baseball state quarterfinal games today in Carroll
11:00 — Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Interstate 35
1:30 — Cascade vs. Mid-Prairie of Wellman
4:30 — Beckman of Dyersville vs. Dike-New Hartford
7:00 — Van Meter vs. Carroll Kuemper
— Class 4A baseball state quarterfinal games today in Iowa City
11:30 — Johnston vs. Iowa City Liberty
2:00 — Waukee vs. Waukee Northwest
5:00 — Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. West Des Moines Dowling
8:30 — Iowa City City High vs. Indianola
FORT DODGE — Newman and Central Springs play quarterfinal round contests later today at the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge:
== Top-ranked Central Springs faces Mount Ayr in the Class 2A quarterfinals. The Panthers are 31-1, led at the plate by Kaylea Fessler, who hits .550 with eight homers and 45 runs batted in, and in the circle by Cooper Klaahsen, who has 23 wins, 225 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.57. Mount Ayr is 17-9, beating 5th-ranked Interstate 35 in the regional semifinal round before beating West Central Valley in the regional final. You can hear the Central Springs-Mount Ayr game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting at about 3 o’clock this afternoon.
== other 2A quarterfinals today
1:00 — North Union vs. Louisa-Muscatine
1:30 — Logan-Magnolia vs. Wilton
3:30 — Iowa City Regina vs. Van Meter
== Newman faces top-seed North Linn in the Class 1A quarterfinals. The Knights beat 14th-ranked St. Edmond and 4th-ranked Collins-Maxwell to advance to the state tournament with a 25-9 record. North Linn is 32-8 and had to get past 15th-ranked Central City to get back into the state tournament. You can hear the Newman-North Linn game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com right after the Central Springs game at about 5 o’clock.
== other 1A quarterfinals today
5:30 — Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Southeast Warren
7:00 — Newell-Fonda vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
7:30 — Lisbon vs. Twin Cedars
== Class 5A quarterfinals Monday
Fort Dodge 12, Waukee 0
Valley West Des Moines 7, Southeast Polk 5
Muscatine 4, Pleasant Valley 0
Waukee Northwest 4, Linn-Mar 0
== Class 4A quarterfinals Monday
Winterset 10, Burlington 2
Carlisle 8, Norwalk 4
North Scott 2, ADM 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 9, Indianola 3
== Class 3A quarterfinals Monday & today
Mount Vernon 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1
Saydel 3, Davis County 1
11:00 — Davenport Assumption vs. Ballard
11:30 — Williamsburg vs. Sioux Center
MASON CITY — Mason City High softball coach Bob Horner is stepping down. The longtime coach took over the River Hawk program in 2017, accumulating a 71-135 record in six seasons. Horner coached the Mason City High boys basketball team for 17 years, leading Mason City to back-to-back state titles in 1996 and 1997. He also coached baseball for four years in the early 1990s and was the head softball coach for two years prior to his retirement from teaching in 2006. Before his most recent stint as the River Hawks softball coach, he served as an assistant softball coach at NIACC. The Mason City School Board accepted his resignation at their meeting last night.