Tuesday July 14th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
== AM-1300 KGLO & kgloam.com — 1A District Semifinal baseball at Newman
4:30 — Northwood-Kensett vs. AGWSR
7:00 — Newman vs. Central Springs
== AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB & kribam.com
7:00 — Clear Lake baseball vs. Decorah
MANLY — The Central Springs softball team wrapped up the Top of Iowa Conference East Division title on Monday afternoon with a 9-8 win over Newman. Central Springs finished with a perfect 8-0 conference record and is 14-3 overall. The Panthers will face West Hancock in a 2A Region 5 quarterfinal on Wednesday night in Manly. Newman drops to 6-2 in the conference and 16-3 overall and will host Nashua-Plainfield in a 1A Region 4 quarterfinal tomorrow night that you can hear on KGLO starting at 7 o’clock.
— First round softball games last night
== 1A Region 4
Nashua-Plainfield 8, West Central of Maynard 3
Kee 7, South Winneshiek 1
St. Ansgar 7, Riceville 4
Northwood-Kensett 8, North Iowa 7
North Butler 7, Rockford 4
== 2A Region 6
Osage 2, Denver 0
— District baseball Monday
== 1A District 5 at St. Ansgar
St. Ansgar 7, Clarksville 0
Janesville 4, Dunkerton 3
== 2A District 6 at New Hampton
Osage 14, North Fayette Valley 2
Sumner-Fredericksburg 2, Waukon 1
— District semifinal baseball schedule for tonight
== 1A District 5
7:00 — Janesville at St. Ansgar
7:00 — Nashua-Plainfield at Rockford
== 2A District 3
7:00 — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Forest City
7:00 — Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Pocahontas
== 2A District 6 at New Hampton
4:30 — Crestwood vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
7:00 — Osage vs. New Hampton
MASON CITY — Mason City High swept Ottumwa last night in CIML regular-season baseball. Avery Mellman scored on a walkoff RBI single by Carter Thomas as the Mohawks took game one 2-1. Connor Wiemann picked up the win in game two as Mason City beat Ottumwa 7-3. Mason City ends the regular season with a 13-7 overall record and finish 8-2 in the conference. The Mohawks host Des Moines Hoover in a 4A substrate game on Friday night at Roosevelt Field starting at 7 o’clock, a game you’ll hear on KGLO.
DES MOINES — Final Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association baseball rankings for Classes 3A & 4A
Class 4A (final poll)
1. Johnston (19-3)
2. Ankeny (17-7)
3. Urbandale (15-9)
4. Dubuque Hempstead (11-1)
5. Sioux City East (15-3)
6. Southeast Polk (14-10)
7. Waukee (12-12)
8. Ankeny Centennial (13-11)
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-5)
10. Iowa City Liberty (9-5)
Class 3A (final poll)
1. Davenport Assumption (16-3)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-2)
3. Central DeWitt (15-4)
4. Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2)
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-4)
6. Gilbert (18-2)
7. Sioux City Heelan (12-3)
8. Winterset (12-3)
9. Waverly-Shell Rock (12-4)
10. MOC-Floyd Valley (14-2)
CHARLOTTE — The National Junior College Athletic Association announced on Monday that most fall sports this year would be pushed to the spring of 2021 and the start of all winter sports will take place starting in January. NJCAA president Christopher Parker says their greatest focus is and alway has been providing the best opportunity for student-athletes, and through a unified effort from the Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents and leadership staff, the most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. All close-contact fall sports, including football, soccer and court volleyball will move to spring, while cross country will remain on their original schedule. All winter sports will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. That includes basketball, wrestling, and swimming. Spring sports will remain intact with some minor adjustments to dates.
ST. PAUL (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have made Dean Evason their full-time head coach. The club signed him to a two-year contract extension at the commencement of training camp for the restarted NHL season. Evason’s deal will expire after the 2021-22 season. The 55-year-old was promoted to interim coach on Feb. 14 when Bruce Boudreau was fired. The Wild went 8-4 under him until the virus outbreak prompted the league to shut down. Minnesota will play Vancouver in the qualifying round of the 24-team tournament. The best-of-five series begins on Aug. 2.