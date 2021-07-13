      Weather Alert

Tuesday July 13th “The Midday Report”

Jul 13, 2021 @ 12:44pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday July 13th

 

For the latest

Trending
UPDATE --- Police say missing Mason City man found dead, foul play not suspected
Iowa amusement park became a political force before accident
Iowans know their hogs but they’ve likely never seen these before
Employees in seven MercyOne hospitals in Iowa, including in Mason City, notified COVID shots are required
Worker shortages key concern as governors of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota meet
Connect With Us