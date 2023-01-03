KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Tuesday January 3rd “The Midday Report”

January 3, 2023 12:36PM CST
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

12:00 PM UPDATE --- Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
2

8:40 PM Thursday update on Blizzard Warning
3

Mason City's city administrator says future of Mohawk Square grim
4

Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
5

Mason City council approves rezoning former ShopKo building for electric vehicle manufacturing facility