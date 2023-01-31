Tuesday January 31st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Northwestern — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00

ALGONA — Clear Lake outscored Algona 15-12 in the fourth quarter and extended their North Central Conference winning streak to 37 games with a 54-51 win last night in girls basketball, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Brooklyn Eden drained four three-pointers in the second half and ended up with 15 points to lead the Lions, who improve to 11-0 in the conference and 15-2 overall. Clear Lake travels to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday.

— other high school girls basketball on Monday night

Mason City 50, #10/4A Waverly-Shell Rock 39

#7/3A Osage 66, Charles City 11

Central Springs 61, Rockford 19

St. Ansgar 51, Crestwood 47

Waterloo Christian 48, Nashua-Plainfield 29

Forest City 54, North Iowa 22

Humboldt 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, West Hancock 69

Webster City 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40

ALGONA — The #2/3A Clear Lake boys held off a late charge by Algona to win 63-55 last night in North Central Conference play, as you heard on KRIB. Travaugh Luyobya had 18 points, Thomas Meyer added 14 while Titan Schmitt added 11 as the Lions pull into a true three-way tie with Humboldt and Webster City for the North Central Conference lead with 8-1 conference records. Clear Lake is 13-1 overall and will travel to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday.

WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock outscored Mason City 34-23 in the second half as the Go-Hawks beat the Riverhawks 68-54 in non-conference boys basketball last night in Waverly. Ethan Roberts had 10 while Jess Cornick added nine to lead Mason City, as they slip to 5-10 overall and travel to Des Moines Roosevelt tonight.

— other boys basketball last night

Central Springs 82, Rockford 61

Crestwood 60, St. Ansgar 49

Charles City 68, Osage 56

Waterloo Christian 76, Nashua-Plainfield 66

Forest City 79, North Iowa 69

West Hancock 50, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46

Humboldt 86, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63

Webster City 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55

BOONE — Clear Lake is ranked second in Class 3A in the new Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings. The Lions are behind Bondurant-Farrar who holds down the top spot. Following Clear Lake in the 3A rankings is Marion, MOC-Floyd Valley and Newton in the top five. Cedar Rapids Xavier is sixth, Webster City is seventh, Charles City is eighth, followed by Mount Pleasant and Humboldt. Looking at the rankings in the other classes:

== Class 4A

1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy

2 Waukee

3 Waukee Northwest

4 Valley West Des Moines

5 Sioux City East

6 Indianola

7 Waterloo West

8 Ankeny Centennial

9 Norwalk

10 Dubuque Senior

== Class 2A

1 Western Christian Hull

2 Central Lyon

3 Roland-Story

4 Aplington-Parkersburg

5 Sioux Central

6 West Burlington

7 AHSTW

8 Grundy Center

9 Alburnett

10 West Lyon

== Class 1A

1 Grand View Christian

2 North Linn

3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck

4 WACO

5 West Harrison

6 Dunkerton

7 Remsen St. Mary’s

8 Baxter

9 Newell-Fonda

10 Wapsie Valley

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — The 13th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones blew a 23-point second half lead in a 80-77 overtime loss at Texas Tech last night in Big 12 play. Caleb Grill poured in 24 points in the losing effort. The Red Raiders trailed 59-36 with 12:36 remaining after one of Grill’s career-best eight 3-pointers. A 20-3 run started not long after to make it close down the stretch. Iowa State coach T. J. Otzelberger says Texas Tech deserves all the credit in last night’s win.

Iowa State dropped to 15-6 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12. The Cyclones host #8 Kansas on Saturday.

OSAGE — Boys regional wrestling duals take place tonight in all three classes, with the winners of each region heading to the state duals in Coralville on Saturday:

== 2A at Osage

Semifinal — Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Algona

Final — winner vs. Osage

== 1A at Gilbertville

Semifinal — West Hancock vs. Waterloo Columbus

Final — winner vs. Don Bosco

== 1A at Nashua

Semifinal — Lake Mills vs. Pocahontas

Final — winner vs. Nashua-Plainfield