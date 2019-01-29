Tuesday January 29th Local Sports

DES MOINES — The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Waukee (5) 13-0 86 1 2. North Scott, Eldridge (4) 15-0 84 2 3. Bettendorf 13-1 65 4 4. Iowa City, West 11-2 58 5 5. Davenport, Central 12-2 44 6 6. Cedar Falls 11-2 40 7 (tie) Sioux City, East 13-1 40 3 8. Dubuque, Senior 10-2 39 9 9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 11-3 10 NR (tie) Valley, West Des Moines 13-3 10 8

Others receiving votes: Des Moines, North 6. Ames 6. Indianola 6. Johnston 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Clear Lake (4) 15-0 82 2 2. Norwalk (4) 12-3 78 4 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12-3 62 8 4. Maquoketa (1) 14-1 59 1 5. Pella 11-3 48 3 6. Oskaloosa 9-4 46 5 7. Carroll 11-2 31 6 8. West Delaware, Manchester 11-4 29 10 9. Fairfield 12-3 20 NR 10. Gilbert 13-3 15 7

Others receiving votes: Marion 13. Glenwood 6. Denison-Schleswig 3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2. Spencer 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. North Linn, Troy Mills (7) 15-0 88 1 2. Boyden-Hull (2) 16-0 72 2 3. Van Meter 14-0 66 3 4. West Sioux, Hawarden 17-0 60 4 5. Treynor 14-1 58 5 6. South Hamilton, Jewell 15-1 46 6 7. South Central Calhoun 15-1 32 8 8. Camanche 14-2 25 T9 9. Dike-New Hartford 13-1 12 T9 10. Western Christian, Hull 10-4 11 7

Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 9. OA-BCIG 6. West Branch 5. Sioux Center 3. Mount Ayr 1. Unity Christian, Orange City 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Grand View Christian (6) 16-1 87 1 2. Montezuma (3) 16-0 74 2 3. New London 15-0 69 4 4. Ankeny Christian Academy 14-0 52 5 5. George-Little Rock 15-2 50 3 6. Stanton 17-0 48 6 7. Ar-We-Va, Westside 17-0 46 7 8. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 14-1 31 8 9. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 15-2 10 9 10. Exira1Elk Horn-Kimballton 15-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 7. South O’Brien, Paullina 3. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2. Newman Catholic, Mason City 2. Lynnville-Sully 2.

MASON CITY — Most of the area events scheduled for tonight have been postponed because of the Wind Chill Warning. Those include Mason City High’s games against Dowling, which have been rescheduled for Monday February 4th. Clear Lake’s girls basketball game with Algona has been postponed.

AMES — Iowa State has climbed to 20th in the latest Associated Press top 25. The Cyclones are 4-3 in the Big 12 and close out the first half of the league race this week with a pair of home games, beginning with Wednesday’s game against West Virginia.

Prohm says a key down the stretch will be improvement defensively.

ISU is coming off a win at Ole Miss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Prohm says he is happy with their rotation and is not contemplating lineup changes.

DES MOINES — Drake and Northern Iowa are heading toward the midway point of the Missouri Valley Conference race. The Bulldogs have regrouped since losing guard Nick Norton to a knee injury. Drake has won four straight after a win at Valparaiso and take a 5-3 record into Wednesday night’s game at home against Illinois State.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. The Bulldogs have improved on defense and rank near the top of the Valley in several defensive categories.

UNI is 4-4 and will be on the road Wednesday night at league leader Loyola. The top six teams in the standings are separated by just two games.

That’s Panther coach Ben Jacobson. Junior guard Spencer Haldeman has come off the bench in their last two wins and averaged just over 22 points.

AMES — The Iowa State women take a 5-3 Big 12 record into tonight’s game at home against Texas Tech. After Saturday’s game at Kansas State the Cyclones will get a week off.

That is Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly., Texas Tech is 1-7 in the Big 12.

Iowa State senior guard Alexa Middleton says they won’t be taking the Red Raiders lightly.