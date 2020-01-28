Tuesday January 28th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Newman at Rockford — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Clear Lake at Webster City — girls 6:15, boys follow
CHARLES CITY — The Northeast Iowa Conference has for now put on hold the Mason City Community School District’s application for membership as it explores the future of the conference. A statement from the conference’s superintendents says the schools are collaborating on Mason City’s application as well as the Oelwein Community School District possibly leaving to join the North Iowa Cedar League. The superintendents say the proposals have sparked a larger conversation about the structure of the conference moving forward. The statement says ongoing discussions are focused on what actions to take regarding the requests and the possibility of expanding the NEIC into a super-conference that could be structured in multiple ways, including adding more schools and divisions within the conference. The statement also says the NEIC is leading the way with conversations focused around becoming an exemplar conference and creating an equitable conference based on school size, socio-economic status, and other factors. Any change in the make-up of the conference would need approval from at least five of the seven conference superintendents.
FORT DODGE — The Mason City girls used a 26-8 run in the second quarter on their way to a 59-47 win at Fort Dodge last night. Anna Deets scored 17 points to lead Mason City, who also received 14 points from Jaeda Whitner and 10 from Ali Rood. Mason City is now 9-7 overall and 3-4 in conference play. The Mason City High boys jumped out to a 19-7 lead and held on for a 72-64 win at Fort Dodge last night. Carter Thomas and Jeff Skogen each had 16, Corey Miner had 15 while Avery Mellman had 12 to lead the Mohawks, who are now 5-8 overall and 2-5 in the conference. Both Mason City teams host Waukee on Friday night.
IOWA CITY — 18th-ranked Iowa used a 23-5 run late to pick up a 68-62 victory over Wisconsin, as you heard last night on AM-1300 KGLO. It was a game the Hawkeyes trailed by 12 with just over seven minutes remaining. Coach Fran McCaffery.
McCaffery says defense was a key down the stretch.
Luka Garza had 21 points and 18 rebounds as the Hawkeyes claimed their fifth straight win.
Iowa is now 15-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes visit 15th-ranked Maryland on Thursday in a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting with the pre-game at 6:30 with tipoff at 7:30.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa begins the week with a share of the lead in the Missouri Valley Conference. At 6-2, the Panthers are tied with Loyola after a 67-62 win over the Ramblers in Cedar Falls Sunday.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson. A crowd of better than five thousand was the biggest of the season in the McLeod Center.
The Panthers host Missouri State on Wednesday night
AMES — Riding a three game winning streak the Iowa State women open a tough week on Tuesday night with a visit to second ranked and defending national champion Baylor.
That’s Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly who says the Cyclones must find a way to make it a 40 minute game.
Iowa State is 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12, while Baylor is 17-1 and 6-0 in the conference.
MASON CITY — Both of NIACC’s basketball teams moved up one spot in their respective national polls on Monday. The NIACC women move up from 5th to 4th in this week’s Division II poll after wins over Iowa Central and Southeastern last week. Kirkwood, NIACC’s opponent tomorrow night, is the nation’s top-ranked team, followed by Lincoln Land of Illinois, Highland of Kansas, NIACC, and Johnson County of Kansas. The NIACC men are #12 in this week’s Division II rankings after wins over Iowa Central and the Simpson JV. North Central Missouri is the top-ranked team, followed by Milwaukee Area Tech, Schoolcraft of Michigan, South Suburban of Illinois and Sullivan County New York in the top five. Three of NIACC’s conference foes are in the rankings this week as well, as DMACC is ranked 7th, Iowa Lakes is ranked 8th, and Kirkwood is ranked 14th. You can hear Wednesday night’s NIACC at Kirkwood doubleheader on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the women’s game at 5:30.
DES MOINES — Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll By The Associated Press. The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Iowa City, West (9) 9-1 124 3
2. Cedar Falls (2) 9-1 108 4
3. Waukee (1) 10-1 96 1
4. Ankeny Centennial (1) 13-1 91 6
5. Dubuque, Senior 10-1 80 8
6. North Scott, Eldridge 12-1 69 7
7. Waterloo, West 9-2 49 2
8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13-1 37 NR
9. Dubuque, Hempstead 10-3 21 5
(tie) Ankeny 11-2 21 9
Others receiving votes: Valley, West Des Moines 9. Davenport, Central 4. Lewis Central 3. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 1. Indianola 1. Sioux City, East 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Norwalk (7) 11-2 116 1
2. Marion (2) 12-1 115 2
3. Assumption, Davenport (3) 10-2 100 3
4. Carroll 9-1 92 4
5. Pella (1) 11-2 80 5
6. Mount Vernon 11-2 61 7
7. MOC-Floyd Valley 12-2 45 8
8. Glenwood 11-3 36 9
9. Winterset 9-3 28 6
10. Clear Lake 11-2 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 14. Keokuk 8. Ballard 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux, Hawarden (11) 15-0 127 1
2. Treynor 14-1 104 3
3. North Linn, Troy Mills (2) 13-0 97 4
4. Camanche 11-1 94 2
5. Van Meter 14-0 80 7
6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 12-2 74 6
7. Boyden-Hull 12-2 44 5
8. West Branch 12-1 26 T9
9. Western Christian, Hull 11-3 24 8
10. Aplington-Parkersburg 10-1 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 13. Albia 6. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 5. Monticello 3. Des Moines Christian 2. Pella Christian 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Easton Valley (9) 14-0 123 1
2. WACO, Wayland (2) 15-0 106 3
3. West Fork, Sheffield (1) 15-1 94 5
4. Lake Mills 14-1 79 6
5. Montezuma 11-1 74 4
6. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (1) 12-2 54 2
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen 11-2 43 7
8. Martensdale-St. Marys 13-1 42 10
9. South O’Brien, Paullina 11-3 35 8
10. Mount Ayr 12-1 14 9
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 13. Lamoni 8. Newell-Fonda 6. East Mills 5. New London 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Keota 3. Springville 2. Stanton 2. Siouxland Community Christian 1. Highland, Riverside 1. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 1.
MASON CITY — 3rd-ranked Fort Dodge won all but one match as the Dodgers beat Mason City 77-3 in a CIML Iowa Conference wrestling dual last night in Mason City. 5th-ranked 113-pounder Jace Rhodes picked up the only win for Mason City, a 5-1 decision over 7th-ranked Lane Cowell. The Dodgers racked up eight pins and also got five wins by forfeit. Mason City wrestles in the CIML Invitational at Southeast Polk on Friday.