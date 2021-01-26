      Weather Alert

Tuesday January 26th “The Midday Report”

Jan 26, 2021 @ 1:05pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday January 26th

 

For the latest

Trending
Man charged with five new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting
Clear Lake man dead after southeast Iowa crash
Cerro Gordo County COVID vaccine clinic site opens today (VIDEO)
Mason City man in jail after shooting at vehicle
Suspended sentence for Mason City man convicted of vehicular homicide