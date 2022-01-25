      Weather Alert

Tuesday January 25th KGLO Morning News

Jan 25, 2022 @ 7:32am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Tuesday January 25th

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man accused of murdering woman, setting house on fire to conceal crime pleads not guilty
Marshalltown man accused of Mason City convenience store break-in
Clear Lake man sentenced to probation as part of baseball bat attack on a Garner man
New officers sworn in as Mason City Police Department continues to address shortage of officers
Bill to let ATVs, UTVs drive on Iowa highways passes first test
Connect With Us