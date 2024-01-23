Tuesday January 23rd Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Lions TV at kribam.com — Clear Lake vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — girls 6:15, boys follow

CLEAR LAKE — After being down by nine with 4:05 to go, #1/3A Clear Lake used a 19-1 run to close the game and beat Humboldt 74-65 last night night in North Central Conference boys basketball play, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and watched on Lions TV at kribam.com. The Lions were down 64-55, but then went on an 11-1 run in just over one minute and led 66-65 with 2:56 left. Clear Lake then shut out the Wildcats the rest of the way. Clear Lake coach Jeremey Ainley says he told his team to just bring things under control when he called time out with 4:05 left.

Titan Schmitt had 17 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Lions, who are now 12-0 overall and 7-0 in the conference. The Lions turn around and host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows as part of a conference doubleheader tonight that you’ll hear on KRIB and watch on Lions TV at kribam.com starting at 6:15. Humboldt took the girls game 64-36. Madi Ott led the way for Clear Lake with 10 points.

AMES — The Mason City High girls held off Ames 50-43 in an Iowa Alliance Conference basketball contest last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Mason City is now 13-2 overall and 5-0 in the conference. The Riverhawk boys fell to Ames 68-30. Marcele Whitner had seven points to lead Mason City, who drops to 1-12 overall. Both Riverhawk teams hit the road again tonight as they head to Des Moines East.

— other girls games

Northwood-Kensett 45, North Butler 26

West Fork 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49

Belmond-Klemme 44, AGWSR 40

Lake Mills 63, West Hancock 60

North Union 56, North Iowa 42

Decorah 74, Charles City 21

— other boys games

Newman 72, Don Bosco 61

North Butler 68, Northwood-Kensett 58

Forest City 71, Eagle Grove 59

Lake Mills 84, West Hancock 19

AGWSR 55, Belmond-Klemme 50

Decorah 88, Charles City 57

BOONE — New boys basketball rankings were released on Monday afternoon by the Iowa High School Athletic Association:

== Class 3A

1. Clear Lake

2. ADM

3. Waverly-Shell Rock

4. Solon

5. Decorah

6. Ballard

7. MOC-Floyd Valley

8. Marion

9. Sioux City Bishop Heelan

10. Davenport Assumption

== Class 1A

1. Bellevue Marquette

2. North Linn

3. Winfield-Mount Union

4. Madrid

5. Keota

6. Lake Mills

7. Lynnville-Sully

8. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center

9. St. Mary’s of Remsen

10. Kee

== Class 2A

1. West Lyon

2. Western Christian of Hull

3. Hudson

4. Carroll Kuemper

5. Underwood

6. Pella Christian

7. Monticello

8. Treynor

9. Grundy Center

10. Iowa City Regina

== Class 4A

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

2. Iowa City West

3. Waukee

4. West Des Moines Valley

5. Ankeny Centennial

6. Dubuque Senior

7. North Scott

8. Cedar Falls

9. Ankeny

10. Sioux City East

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says it will be difficult to prevent court storming in college arenas. Hawkeye women’s star Caitlin Clark collided with a fan following Sunday’s loss at Ohio State prompting another round of calls to ban the celebrations. Also, Iowa is considering a plan to move the students closer to the floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

McCaffery does not see court storming going away.

The Hawkeye men return to action on Wednesday night by hosting Maryland.

DES MOINES — Drake coach Darian DeVries says improved perimeter shooting is a big part of the Bulldogs’ current four game win streak. During the last two weeks the Bulldogs have connected on better than 40 percent from three point range. The Bulldogs have a share of the Missouri Valley Conference lead with a 7-1 record.

DeVries says several new players are gaining confidence.

Drake returns to action on Wednesday night at Missouri State.

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa men take a four game winning streak into tonight’s game at home against Evansville. The Panthers are 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference after Saturday’s win over Southern Illinois.

That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson. Evansville beat the Panthers in overtime in their first meeting back in early December but the Aces have struggled without injured forward Ben Humrichhous.

Defense has been a trouble spot for much of this season but Jacobson says the play of Nate Heise (HI-zee) and Trey Campbell has helped on that end of the court.

Evansville is 2-6 in the Valley and 11-8 overall.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored a franchise-record 62 points, including 44 in the first half, but the Charlotte Hornets erased an 18-point deficit and stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-125 on Monday night. Towns managed just four points on 2-for-10 shooting in the fourth quarter, when the Timberwolves were outscored 36-18. He thought he was fouled on a drive to the basket in the closing seconds and Minnesota trailing by one, then was short on a 3-point attempt on the final possession. Towns finished 21 for 35 from the floor, including 10 for 15 from 3-point range, and now owns the top three scoring outputs in the Wolves’ 35-year history. Miles Bridges scored 28 points and Brandon Miller had 27 for the Hornets. Leaky Black ripped the ball away from Towns on his way to the basket to preserve the Hornets’ 10th victory of the season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Right-hander Jorge Alcalá is guaranteed $845,000 as part of his one-year contract with the Minnesota Twins that avoided salary arbitration. Alcalá’s deal includes a $790,000 salary this year and gives the Twins a $1.5 million option for 2025 with a $55,000 buyout. A 28-year-old right-hander, Alcalá was 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in 11 relief appearances last year. He went 2-1 with a 2.53 ERA at three minor league levels last year. First baseman Alex Kiriloff’s $1.35 million, one-year deal, reached the same day, allows him to earn $25,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.