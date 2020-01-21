Tuesday January 21st Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Mason City High girls vs. Des Moines Roosevelt — 6:15
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Clear Lake wrestling vs. Mason City High — 7:15
MASON CITY — Sophomore Corey Miner and senior Jeffrey Skogen combined for 40 of Mason City points as the Mohawks downed West Hancock 73-47 in non-conference boys basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and via the Radio.com app. Miner was 9-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, ending up with 22 points along with four steals. Skogen was 7-of-15 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line for 18 points. Avery Mellman also added 11 for the Mohawks, who are now 4-7 on the season. The Mason City boys are off until Friday when they head to Southeast Polk. The Mohawk girls tonight host Des Moines Roosevelt, with the varsity game starting at 6:15 on KGLO.
— boys basketball from last night
Charles City 78, Independence 54
West Fork 50, Rockford 37
— girls basketball from last night
West Fork 44, Rockford 20
DES MOINES- — Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll By The Associated Press. The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Easton Valley (5) 11-0 109 3
2. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (4) 11-1 106 4
3. WACO, Wayland (1) 12-0 75 5
4. Montezuma 8-1 68 1
5. West Fork, Sheffield (1) 11-1 65 6
6. Lake Mills 11-1 58 7
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen 9-2 55 2
8. South O’Brien, Paullina 10-2 46 10
9. Mount Ayr (1) 10-0 38 10
10. Martensdale-St. Marys 9-1 8 NR
(tie) Highland, Riverside 12-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. New London 5. Siouxland Community Christian 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Madrid 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux, Hawarden (7) 12-0 113 1
2. Camanche (5) 9-0 107 2
3. Treynor 11-1 90 3
4. North Linn, Troy Mills 10-0 83 4
5. Boyden-Hull 10-1 74 8
6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 9-2 53 5
7. Van Meter 10-0 46 9
8. Western Christian, Hull 8-2 16 NR
9. Regina, Iowa City 8-2 14 7
(tie) West Branch 10-1 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Osage 7. Albia 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 4. Pella Christian 3. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 3. Unity Christian, Orange City 2. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 2. Rock Valley 1. Monticello 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Norwalk (3) 8-2 92 8
2. Marion (1) 9-1 90 10
3. Assumption, Davenport (4) 8-2 85 6
4. Carroll (1) 7-1 73 1
5. Pella (1) 8-2 57 NR
6. Winterset 7-2 54 4
7. Mount Vernon 9-2 43 2
8. MOC-Floyd Valley 10-2 28 7
9. Glenwood 9-3 26 NR
10. Ballard 7-4 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 20. Dallas Center-Grimes 20. Keokuk 10. Le Mars 8. Central Clinton, De Witt 7. Gilbert 6. Harlan 6. Algona 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Washington 1. Denison-Schleswig 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (10) 9-0 116 1
2. Waterloo, West (1) 8-1 101 2
3. Iowa City, West 7-1 90 3
4. Cedar Falls (1) 7-1 87 4
5. Dubuque, Hempstead 9-1 54 6
6. Ankeny Centennial 10-1 52 5
7. North Scott, Eldridge 10-1 48 9
8. Dubuque, Senior 6-1 44 10
9. Ankeny 9-1 30 NR
10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 8-2 20 8
Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 15. Sioux City, East 2. Davenport, North 1.
MASON CITY – The 5th-ranked NIACC women’s basketball team stopped Southeastern 97-65 in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest Monday afternoon in the NIACC gym.
NIACC was led by sophomore guard Kelcie Hale, who scored 27 points with six rebounds, five assists and three steals. The 27 points by Hale matched her career-high.
Also for the Lady Trojans, Sierra Morrow scored 18 points with seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Sydney Wetlaufer scored 13 points and Autam Mendez and Abby Leach both scored 11 points.
NIACC led 38-26 at the half and outscored Southeastern 59-39 in the second half.
NIACC has won 26 straight home games dating back to the 2017-18 season.
NIACC (19-1 overall, 6-0 in the ICCAC) returns to action Wednesday at home against Iowa Central. Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. in the NIACC gym.
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says in the days of “bracketology” The Big Ten is having a throwback season. Half of the league entered the week 4-3 or better and conference heavyweights Purdue, Michigan and Ohio State are part of the bottom six.
McCaffery says with so many teams in the thick of the race it makes every game difficult.
Iowa hosts Rutgers on Wednesday night in a game that tips off at 8 o’clock. You can hear coverage starting at 7 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.
AMES — Iowa State looks to find its shooting touch Tuesday night when the Cyclones host Oklahoma State. ISU is hitting just over 30 percent from three point range, including three of 22 in Saturday’s blow out loss at Texas Tech.
That’s Iowa State coach Steve Prohm who says the Cyclones need better shot selection from behind the arc.
The Cyclones are 1-4 in the Big 12 and overall have lost five of their last six.
Tipoff in Ames tonight is scheduled for 7 o’clock
IOWA CITY — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says losing juniors to the NFL Draft is the “new normal” in college football. Four Hawkeyes declared for the draft after a 10-3 season, including defensive end A.J. Epenesa and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Iowa has lost seven players early to the draft in the last two seasons.
The four players join a 19 member senior class that helped lead the Hawkeyes to 47 wins over the last five years.
Ferentz expects to have his entire staff returning for next season.
Iowa finished the season with a win over Southern California in the Holiday Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. had his second double-double in three games with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the short-handed Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100. Jerami Grant scored 19 points and Nikola Jokic had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets. Denver again had three of the team’s top five scorers absent while playing on back-to-back nights. Karl-Anthony Towns outplayed his rival Jokic with 28 points and eight rebounds and Josh Okogie added 16 points for Minnesota. Still, the Timberwolves dropped their sixth straight game.
ST. PAUL, Minn (AP) — Noel Acciari scored with 5.6 seconds left in the third period and the Florida Panthers won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Wild 5-4. It was Florida’s first regulation victory in Minnesota. Since a 2001 scoreless tie during the Wild’s inaugural season, Minnesota was 10-0-1 at home against Florida, including seven wins in a row. Keith Yandle had a goal and three assists, and Aleksander Barkov added a goal and an assist for Florida. Evgenii Dadonov and Vincent Trocheck also scored. Luke Kunin had two goals, Zach Parise scored on the power play and Jared Spurgeon added a goal and an assist for Minnesota.