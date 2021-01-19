      Weather Alert

Tuesday January 19th “The Midday Report”

Jan 19, 2021 @ 12:40pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday January 19th

 

Trending
Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings in effect for north-central Iowa
Former House Speaker Upmeyer to become Iowa GOP co-chair
UPDATED --- Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin counties now in Blizzard Warning
Minnesota man accused of burglarizing rural Clear Lake home found not competent to stand trial
Iowa Public Health Association asks for mask requirement at State Capitol