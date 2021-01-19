Tuesday January 19th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Johnston — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, NFHS Network — Clear Lake wrestling vs. Mason City — 7:15
DES MOINES — Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (10) 12-0 100 1
2. Lake Mills 11-0 84 2
3. Martensdale-St. Marys 9-0 80 3
4. Easton Valley 13-0 63 4
5. Springville 14-1 62 5
6. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 11-1 49 6
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen 10-1 32 8
8. Montezuma 11-2 23 NR
9. Grand View Christian 9-1 18 T10
10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 8-2 14 9
Others receiving votes: Wapello 9. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. Keota 5. East Mills 4. New London 1. Lamoni 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Boyden-Hull (10) 10-0 100 1
2. Dike-New Hartford 9-1 78 3
3. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 11-1 67 4
4. West Branch 9-0 56 5
5. Spirit Lake 12-1 50 2
6. Western Christian, Hull 9-3 46 T10
7. Des Moines Christian 10-1 40 7
8. Denver 10-2 35 6
9. OA-BCIG 10-1 21 T10
10. Pekin 12-1 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Roland-Story, Story City 9. North Fayette, Valley 8. Treynor 7. Aplington-Parkersburg 7. West Burlington 3. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 3. Garner-HayfieldOVentura 3. Camanche 2. ACOGC 1. Albia 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pella (6) 10-0 93 1
2. Carroll (3) 10-0 88 2
3. Assumption, Davenport 10-1 74 3
4. Ballard (1) 8-1 67 4
5. Monticello 10-0 66 5
6. Dallas Center-Grimes 8-1 59 6
7. Solon 10-1 31 9
8. Epworth, Western Dubuque 9-2 28 7
9. Clear Lake 10-1 11 NR
10. Glenwood 9-2 8 8
Others receiving votes: Le Mars 7. Wahlert, Dubuque 6. Clear Creek-Amana 6. Washington 3. Mount Vernon 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Falls (8) 7-0 98 1
2. Waukee (2) 4-1 87 T2
3. Johnston 3-1 79 4
4. Ankeny Centennial 6-1 70 5
5. Valley, West Des Moines 5-1 56 T2
6. Iowa City Liberty 3-0 45 6
7. Dubuque, Hempstead 6-2 30 10
8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7-3 27 9
9. Des Moines, Hoover 3-0 14 NR
10. North Scott, Eldridge 7-2 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 11. Davenport, North 7. Pleasant Valley 5. Indianola 4. Sioux City, East 4. Ottumwa 1.
MASON CITY — The Newman girls held Northwood-Kensett to four points in the first half on their way to a 47-20 win last night in Top of Iowa Conference play. The Knights are now 6-5 overall and 5-4 in conference play. In the boys game, Newman raced out to a 21-10 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 72-28 victory. Newman is now 8-2 overall and 7-2 in the conference. Both Newman teams host Nashua-Plainfield in conference play tonight.
— high school boys basketball Monday night
West Fork 67, North Butler 30
North Iowa 75, Central Springs 60
Forest City 63, Belmond-Klemme 40
Charles City 93, Kee 57
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 93, Eagle Grove 35
— high school girls basketball Monday night
Central Springs 44, North Iowa 21
St. Ansgar 60, Charles City 24
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65, Eagle Grove 23
IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye women used a 17-2 fourth quarter run to beat Purdue 87-81 on Monday afternoon as the Hawks snapped a two game losing skid.
That’s coach Lisa Bluder. Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 26 points and McKenna Warnock added 19 as the Hawkeyes improve to 5-3 in the Big Ten.
Mason City native Megan Meyer played just under eight minutes, scoring three points and grabbing a rebound. The Hawkeyes are 9-3 overall and visit Maryland Thursday night.
ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela had 23 points and 15 rebounds, De’Andre Hunter scored 25 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-97. The Hawks wore black, tan and white uniforms with “MLK” sewn across the chest to commemorate the national holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Atlanta snapped a two-game skid. Trae Young had 20 points and 13 assists for Atlanta, which took its biggest lead, 15 points, on consecutive 3s from the right side by Kevin Huerter and Hunter with 5:59 remaining. D’Angelo Russell finished with 31 points for Minnesota, which has lost nine of 10.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 33 saves in his 20th career shutout, and Nicolas Deslauriers scored early in the third period of the Anaheim Ducks’ 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Deslauriers converted a superb pass from new Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk for his first goal of the season. The Ducks hung on to earn their first win of the season while winning their home opener for the fifth consecutive year. Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots in the Wild’s first loss of the season. The Wild went 0 for 5 on the power play, dropping to 0 for 16 to begin the season.