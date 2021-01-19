      Weather Alert

Tuesday January 19th KGLO Morning News

Jan 19, 2021 @ 7:30am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Tuesday January 19th

 

For the latest

Trending
Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings in effect for north-central Iowa
Former House Speaker Upmeyer to become Iowa GOP co-chair
UPDATED --- Cerro Gordo, Worth, Franklin counties now in Blizzard Warning
Iowa Public Health Association asks for mask requirement at State Capitol
Hovland to not seek re-election to Cerro Gordo County GOP chairwoman post