Tuesday January 18th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High basketball at Johnston — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake wrestling at Mason City High — 7:15
DES MOINES — Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll by The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ames (7) 7-1 109 1
2. Pleasant Valley (4) 10-0 103 2
3. Waukee Northwest 10-1 95 4
4. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 9-1 75 7
5. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 8-2 57 8
6. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 8-2 49 9
7. Cedar Falls (1) 7-2 41 10
8. Ankeny 8-2 28 NR
(tie) Johnston 9-2 28 6
10. Sioux City, East 8-2 27 5
Others receiving votes: Iowa City, West 15. Valley, West Des Moines 10. Waterloo, West 9. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6. Des Moines, Lincoln 6. Southeast Polk 2.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fort Madison (4) 10-0 109 2
2. Harlan (6) 10-0 107 1
3. Humboldt (1) 11-0 83 5
4. Washington 10-1 82 3
5. Pella 10-2 66 6
6. Dallas Center-Grimes 7-2 61 4
7. Clear Creek-Amana (1) 9-1 51 8
8. Spencer 9-2 32 9
9. Decorah 10-1 19 NR
10. Central Clinton, De Witt 9-1 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 10. Dubuque Wahlert 9. Denison-Schleswig 8. Estherville Lincoln Central 6. Marion 3. Le Mars 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Central Lyon (6) 11-0 100 1
2. Van Meter (3) 11-0 99 2
3. Aplington-Parkersburg (1) 10-1 81 3
4. Monticello (1) 12-0 72 T4
5. Western Christian, Hull 8-1 59 7
6. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (1) 12-0 58 9
7. Boyden-Hull 10-1 56 8
8. Camanche 11-1 36 6
9. South Central Calhoun 10-1 27 T4
10. Williamsburg 11-2 11 10
Others receiving votes: Denver 10. Osage 9. Roland-Story, Story City 9. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 8. Central Decatur, Leon 7. Jesup 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Clarion-Goldfield 4. Pella Christian 2. AC-GC 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Grand View Christian (9) 13-0 110 1
2. St. Mary’s, Remsen 12-0 95 2
3. North Linn, Troy Mills 11-1 78 3
4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (2) 11-0 73 5
5. Lake Mills (1) 11-0 71 4
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 13-0 66 6
7. Martensdale-St. Marys 10-1 43 9
(tie) New London 9-0 43 8
9. Easton Valley 10-2 17 10
10. Newman Catholic, Mason City 10-1 15 7
Others receiving votes: Edgewood-Colesburg 14. Danville 9. Dunkerton 9. Janesville 7. WACO, Wayland 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 3. Newell-Fonda 3. Lynnville-Sully 1.
— high school boys basketball last night
North Iowa 65, Central Springs 49
Charles City 59, Kee 48
— high school girls basketball last night
St. Ansgar 51, North Butler 30
Central Springs 33, North Iowa 24
Belmond-Klemme 46, Lake Mills 21
Spirit Lake 65, Charles City 27
AMES — Points could be at a premium tonight when 15th-ranked Iowa State visits #18 Texas Tech in the Big 12. The Cyclones edged the Red Raiders 51-47 in Ames back on January 5th.
That’s Iowa State coach T. J. Otzelberger who says the Red Raiders offer a physical challenge.
Otzelberger says that challenge is even bigger on the road.
Otzelberger says the Cyclones don’t shy away from low scoring, defensive battles.
The Cyclones are 2-3 in the league race.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa has picked the right time to start playing well. After opening the season 4-7 the Panthers have won five straight and stand 5-1 in Missouri Valley play. UNI coach Ben Jacobson.
The Panthers return to action Wednesday night at Valparaiso.
With center Austin Phyfe struggling with the long-term effects of COVID, sophomore forward Noah Carter’s play inside has been crucial.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Garrett Sturtz had 16 points off the bench to lead Drake to a 60-59 win over Southern Illinois. Marcus Domask led the Salukis on Monday night with 15 points.
DENVER (AP) — Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and Colorado beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 for its 14th straight home win. Kuemper was injured when Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway ran into him in the crease and knocked him down. The play drew the ire of Kurtis MacDermid, who dropped the gloves with Greenway. Kuemper was down on ice for a few minutes, but remained in the game until he was replaced by Francouz with 10:34 left in the second period.