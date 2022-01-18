Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 3 AM to Noon CST Wednesday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth and Faribault MN.
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Tuesday January 18th KGLO Morning News
Jan 18, 2022 @ 7:35am
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Tuesday January 18th
KGLO News
·
Tuesday January 18 — 7:11 AM
For the latest
Trending
First winter storm of 2022 to impact north-central Iowa Friday
Two Mason City men plead not guilty to drug charges after Clear Lake traffic stop
Whopper snowstorm headed our way, 7-11 inches in forecast
Chicago man accused of Mason City murder has his trial delayed
Mason City man arrested in Clear Lake on drug charges
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us