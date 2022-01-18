      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 3 AM to Noon CST Wednesday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth and Faribault MN.

Tuesday January 18th KGLO Morning News

Jan 18, 2022 @ 7:35am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Tuesday January 18th

 

For the latest

Trending
First winter storm of 2022 to impact north-central Iowa Friday
Two Mason City men plead not guilty to drug charges after Clear Lake traffic stop
Whopper snowstorm headed our way, 7-11 inches in forecast
Chicago man accused of Mason City murder has his trial delayed
Mason City man arrested in Clear Lake on drug charges
Connect With Us