Tuesday January 12th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Newman vs. Osage — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake boys at Charles City — 7:30
Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (8) 10-0 80 1
2. Lake Mills 10-0 67 3
3. Martensdale-St. Marys 8-0 63 2
4. Easton Valley 10-0 52 5
5. Springville 11-1 40 4
6. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 10-1 34 8
7. Keota 10-0 29 9
8. St. Mary’s, Remsen 9-1 23 10
9. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 6-2 17 6
10. Notre Dame, Burlington 8-2 7 NR
(tie) West Fork, Sheffield 5-1 7 NR
(tie) Grand View Christian 7-1 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Montezuma 5. Janesville 4. East Mills 3. New London 2.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Boyden-Hull (8) 9-0 80 1
2. Spirit Lake 10-0 55 9
3. Dike-New Hartford 8-1 52 8
4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 10-1 40 2
5. West Branch 9-0 38 10
6. Denver 9-1 37 3
7. Des Moines Christian 9-1 32 NR
8. North Fayette, Valley 9-0 19 NR
9. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 7-2 17 T5
10. Western Christian, Hull 7-3 15 6
(tie) OA-BCIG 8-1 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Treynor 11. Ridge View 5. Pekin 5. Roland-Story, Story City 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 5. Camanche 3. Underwood 3. Unity Christian, Orange City 1. AC-GC 1. Panorama, Panora 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pella (4) 8-0 73 2
2. Carroll (2) 9-0 69 3
3. Assumption, Davenport (1) 8-1 58 4
4. Ballard (1) 7-1 55 5
5. Monticello 8-0 50 7
6. Dallas Center-Grimes 7-1 48 1
7. Epworth, Western Dubuque 8-1 26 9
8. Glenwood 8-1 22 8
9. Solon 8-1 20 10
10. Wahlert, Dubuque 5-1 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 3. Grinnell 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Mount Vernon 2. Norwalk 1. Le Mars 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Falls (7) 6-0 79 2
2. Waukee (1) 3-1 65 1
(tie) Valley, West Des Moines 4-0 65 NR
4. Johnston 1-1 49 7
5. Ankeny Centennial 5-1 45 3
6. Iowa City Liberty 3-0 32 NR
7. Ames 5-2 24 6
8. Southeast Polk 4-1 23 8
9. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6-3 21 4
10. Dubuque, Hempstead 4-2 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Davenport, North 7. Sioux City, East 6. North Scott, Eldridge 4. Pleasant Valley 3. Waterloo, West 2. Des Moines, Hoover 2. Des Moines, North 1. Davenport, West 1. Indianola 1.
— boys basketball on Monday night
Central Springs 64, Riceville 33
Osage 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 56
Tripoli 53, Rockford 47
— girls basketball on Monday night
Riceville 48, Central Springs 45
Tripoli 40, Rockford 37
Forest City 45, West Fork 36
CEDAR FALLS — Bradley used an 11-3 run midway through the second half to take the lead for good as the Braves beat UNI 75-73 in Cedar Falls and split their two game Missouri Valley Conference series. Freshman guard Bowen Born led the Panthers with 17 points.
The Panthers battled back and had a shot at the end to win it.
That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson who talks about the play of Born.
Jacobson says the Panthers need to limit mistakes.
The Panthers are 2-4 in the Valley and Jacobson says his team is making progress.
AMES — Iowa State freshman Xavier Foster will miss the remainder of the season after electing to have surgery on his right foot to address an injury that was suffered in high school. Cyclone coach Steve Prohm.
The seven-foot Oskaloosa native played in seven games, averaging 4.0 points and 7.8 minutes per contest.
The surgery is expected to sideline Foster for 8-12 weeks.
Iowa State was scheduled to play Kansas State on Wednesday night, but that game has been postponed after Kansas State was not able to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday as established by the Big 12.
IOWA CITY —- Former University of Iowa players Andre Tippett and Bob Stoops have been named to the 2021 induction class of the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame. Tippett was a defensive end at Iowa from 1979-1981 before starring with the NFL’s New England Patriots as a linebacker. Tippett was a consensus first-team All-American in 1981 and a two-time first-team All-Big Ten player. Stoops, who was a four-year starter at Iowa and an All-Big Ten honoree at defensive back from 1979-1982, is being inducted into the Hall for his work in coaching. He was Oklahoma’s head coach from 1999-2016, with the Sooners going 190-48 in that stretch, winning ten Big 12 championships and the 2000 national title.