      Weather Alert

Tuesday January 12th KGLO Morning News

Jan 12, 2021 @ 7:30am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Tuesday January 12th

 

For the latest

Trending
Clear Lake woman dies from injuries sustained in February accident
Iowa’s governor says ‘a lot of questions’ remain about presidential election
Five more north-central Iowans with COVID-19 dead, active case count in area continues to slightly rise
Latimer pair accused of using checkbook of woman who died In 2016 to make purchases plead not guilty
COVID numbers up for second straight day in north-central Iowa