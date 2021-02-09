      Weather Alert

Tuesday February 9th “The Midday Report”

Feb 9, 2021 @ 12:47pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Tuesday February 9th

 

Blizzard Warning for north-central Iowa Thursday morning to Friday morning
Mason City man accused of burglary, trying to run over people with his car pleads guilty
Reciting Pledge of Allegiance would be required to start school day
Number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa drops by almost 25% in last week
Despite active number of COVID cases going down, CG Public Health director says now is not the time to let your guard down