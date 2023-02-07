KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Tuesday February 7th “The Midday Report”

February 7, 2023 1:07PM CST
Trending

Nora Springs woman sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to sexual abuse
Former Mason City fast food worker sentenced to probation for theft
Iowa Court of Appeals affirms Mason City man's murder conviction
Suspended sentence for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to theft
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season