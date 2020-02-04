Tuesday February 4th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Mason City at Dowling — girls 6:15, boys follow
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Clear Lake girls at Algona — 7:30
HAMPTON — Andrew Formanek had 17 points while Jack Barragy added 16 as Clear Lake beat Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69-41 last night in North Central Conference boys basketball, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com and via the Radio.com app. The Lions raced out to a 21-9 lead and never looked back, leading 43-20 at halftime and 60-30 at the end of the third quarter. Clear Lake is 15-2 overall and 11-0 in the North Central Conference. Clear Lake will host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday night.
— other boys basketball last night
West Hancock 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54
Osage 52, Central Springs 26
— girls basketball last night
Osage 56, Central Springs 30
West Hancock 74, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27
DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll — By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Iowa City, West (8) 13-1 106 1
2. Ankeny Centennial (2) 15-1 95 4
3. Dubuque, Senior (1) 13-1 83 5
4. Waterloo, West 13-2 71 7
5. North Scott, Eldridge 14-1 57 6
6. Cedar Falls 11-2 56 2
7. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 16-1 47 8
8. Waukee 11-2 46 3
9. Dubuque, Hempstead 12-3 14 9
10. Valley, West Des Moines 11-5 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 7. Indianola 5. Davenport, Central 4. Sioux City, East 3.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Marion (7) 15-1 103 2
2. Carroll (1) 13-1 91 4
(tie) Assumption, Davenport (3) 12-2 91 3
4. Norwalk 12-3 74 1
5. Mount Vernon 14-2 64 6
6. Pella 12-4 45 5
7. Glenwood 12-3 38 8
8. Clear Lake 14-2 35 10
9. MOC-Floyd Valley 14-3 27 7
10. Winterset 12-3 12 9
Others receiving votes: Center Point-Urbana 6. Algona 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Keokuk 4. Central Clinton, De Witt 3. Ballard 1. Le Mars 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Sioux, Hawarden (8) 17-0 107 1
2. Treynor 16-1 89 2
3. North Linn, Troy Mills (2) 16-0 86 3
4. Van Meter (1) 17-0 81 5
5. Camanche 14-2 64 4
6. Boyden-Hull 15-2 48 7
7. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 14-3 36 6
8. Aplington-Parkersburg 14-1 25 10
9. West Branch 14-1 24 8
10. Western Christian, Hull 13-3 20 9
Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. Des Moines Christian 4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 4. Albia 3. Osage 2. Pella Christian 2. South Central Calhoun 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Easton Valley (6) 15-0 102 1
2. WACO, Wayland (3) 17-0 92 2
3. West Fork, Sheffield (1) 17-1 86 3
4. Lake Mills 16-1 77 4
5. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (1) 15-2 56 6
6. South O’Brien, Paullina 15-2 50 9
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen 14-2 40 7
8. Montezuma 14-2 23 5
9. Martensdale-St. Marys 15-2 22 8
10. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 15-1 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 7. Springville 7. Highland, Riverside 6. Lamoni 5. Mount Ayr 4. Newell-Fonda 2. Pekin 2. Belle Plaine 2. Madrid 1. Siouxland Community Christian 1. Meskwaki Settlement School 1.
MASON CITY – For the first time since the 2013-14 season, the NIACC women’s basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA Division II poll.
NIACC, which was fourth in the Jan. 27 poll, moved up to the top slot Monday with wins last week over No. 1 Kirkwood (63-60) and DMACC (85-52). The Lady Trojans are 23-1 overall and 10-0 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
In the 2013-14 season, NIACC spent seven weeks ranked No. 1. The Lady Trojans were ranked No. 1 in the Dec 18 and Jan. 8 polls that season, spent the last four weeks of the regular season in the top slot and placed third at the Division II national tournament.
In this week’s poll, Kirkwood, which was No. 1 last week, is ranked No. 2 and Highland CC (Kan.) is No. 3.
NIACC, which has won 11 straight games, returns to action Wednesday at Iowa Lakes in a conference contest. Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m.
MASON CITY – The NIACC men’s basketball team is ranked 17th in the NJCAA Division II poll released Monday.
NIACC (17-5 overall, 4-4 in the ICCAC) was 12th in last week’s poll. NIACC lost to Kirkwood (89-88) and DMACC (77-69) in its two games last week.
North Central Missouri College (19-1) is ranked No. 1 in this week’s poll. Milwaukee Area Tech (23-1) is ranked second and Schoolcraft (20-1) is ranked third.
DMACC (20-3 overall) is ranked seventh, Iowa Lakes (19-3) is ranked eighth and Kirkwood (17-4) is ranked 12th.
NIACC returns to action Wednesday in a conference game at Iowa Lakes. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson believes national parity this season will help the Missouri Valley when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers are in first place in the Valley race with an 8-2 record.
Jacobson says Bradley’s near upset of Michigan State last season and Loyola’s run to the Final Four two years ago are proof that Valley teams can find success in the tournament.
Jacobson says the Panthers are focused on the present and not what it may take to get in the NCAA Tournament.
UNI travels to Valparaiso on Wednesday.
DES MOINES — Drake will be out to start a new home winning streak when the Bulldogs host Bradley on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs had their 15-game home winning streak snapped with a 79-72 loss to Southern Illinois. It was their first home loss in more than a year.
That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries who says the Bulldogs will need a better defensive effort on Wednesday after giving up 13 three pointers in the loss to the Salukis.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic made five free throws in the final 69 seconds and the Sacramento Kings held off a late run by Minnesota to win 113-109, handing the Timberwolves their 12th consecutive loss. Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Buddy Hield added 16 and Harrison Barnes had 14 points and seven assists for Sacramento. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead six Minnesota players in double figures. Shabazz Napier added 17 points and seven assists.