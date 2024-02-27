Tuesday February 27th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

CLARION — Leading by eight after the first quarter, Clear Lake went cold in the second quarter scoring only two free throws, dooming the Lions in their Class 3A Substate 2 championship game against Ballard, as the Bombers went on to a 62-51 win in Clarion last night, as you heard on AM-1490 KRIB and kribam.com. Lions coach Jeremey Ainley says his team wasn’t able to bounce back after being outscored 17-2 in the second quarter.

Ainley says he’s proud of his team’s 20-plus win season after losing junior Thomas Meyer to injury at the beginning of February and briefly losing junior Titan Schmitt as well to injury.

Senior Cael Stephany had 11 points while fellow senior Gavin Anderson added 10 as Clear Lake ends their season with a 22-2 record, while Ballard improves to 16-8, advancing to next Tuesday’s 3A state quarterfinal round.

— Class 3A Substate 3 at Cresco

#1 Decorah 69, Charles City 40

DES MOINES — Hayley Stokes had 44 points to lead top-seed Estherville-Lincoln Central past Forest City 61-47 in the Class 3A girls state basketball quarterfinals on Monday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The junior Stokes was 15-of-24 from the floor along with seven steals, five rebounds, three assists and one block. Forest City coach Matt Erpelding says Stokes was tough to contain.

Erpelding says he’s proud of his team’s late-season run that gave the school their first-ever state tournament appearance.

Erpelding says his team will be back to the state tournament.

Colette Loges had 12 while Emma Anderson added 11 to lead Forest City, as they end their season with a 21-4 record. Estherville-Lincoln Central is now 23-2 and they advance to Thursday’s semifinal round.

— other Class 3A state quarterfinals

#4 Mount Vernon 67, #5 Harlan 25

#2 Des Moines Christian 49, #7 Benton Community 46

10:00 AM today — #3 Solon (21-3) vs. #6 Dubuque Wahlert (19-5)

— Class 5A quarterfinals Monday

#1 Johnston 60, #8 West Des Moines Valley 31

#4 Waukee 46, #5 Ankeny Centennial 44

#7 Cedar Falls 71, #2 Davenport North 65

#3 West Des Moines Dowling 53, #6 Pleasant Valley 48

— Class 4A quarterfinals today

11:45 – #1 Clear Creek-Amana (23-0) vs. #8 Gilbert (15-9)

1:30 p.m. – #4 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3) vs. #5 North Polk (22-2)

3:15 p.m. – #2 Waverly-Shell Rock (23-0) vs. #7 Sioux Center (17-6)

5:00 p.m. – #3 Sioux City Bishop Heelan (22-1) vs. #6 Lewis Central (19-4)

— Class 2A quarterfinals today

6:45 PM – #1 Dike-New Hartford (23-2) vs. #8 Cascade (17-6)

7:30 PM – #4 Sioux Central (22-1) vs. #5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (23-1)

IOWA CITY — Iowa needs a strong finish to have any chance at the NCAA Tournament and it begins at home tonight against Penn State. The Hawkeyes are 8-9 in the Big Ten after Saturday’s loss at 13th-ranked Illinois and committed 18 turnovers against the Nittany Lion pressure defense in an 89-79 loss at Penn State earlier this month.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Under first year coach Mike Rhoades the Nittany Lions are 8-9 in the league race and coming off wins over Illinois and Indiana.

McCaffery says the Hawkeyes are not focused on how many wins it may take to get into the NCAA Tournament.

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa Panthers are at home tonight to host Valparaiso. The Panthers are tied for fifth in the Missouri Valley race at 10-8 after a dominating win at home over Drake.

That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson. A key for the Panthers in their 91-77 win over the Bulldogs was the play of junior forward Tytan Anderson who finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds.

Valpo is at the bottom of the Valley standings at 2-16 and the Panthers cruised to an 86-67 win over the Beacons on the road two weeks ago.

UNI will close the regular season on Sunday at Southern Illinois.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired outfielder Manuel Margot, minor league shortstop Rayne Doncon and cash from the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league shortstop Noah Miller. In conjunction with the trade, the Dodgers announced a $4 million, one-year contract to keep Kiké Hernández. The 29-year-old Margot just joined the Dodgers two months ago with starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in a trade with Tampa Bay. Margot hit .264 with a .686 OPS in 99 games for the Rays last season while playing center field and right field. He has also played left field.