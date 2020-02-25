Tuesday February 25th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — 4A girls regional final — Mason City at Ballard — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — 1A boys district semifinal —- Newman at Lake Mills — joined in progress after Mason City-Ballard (8:00 tipoff)
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake expanded on a six-point lead by using a 23-7 run over the final seven minutes of the third quarter on their way to a 60-43 win over Boone in a Class 3A boys substate quarterfinal round game last night in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Carson Toebe and Jaylen DeVries each had 15 points to lead the Lions, while Kody Kearns added 12 and Andrew Formanek chipped in 10. Clear Lake improves to 19-3 on the season and will face Iowa Falls-Alden in the substate semifinal round on Thursday night. The Cadets outscored Humboldt 26-9 in the second quarter on their way to an 82-61 win in the second game played in Clear Lake last night.
== 3A Substate 2 at Algona
Algona 60, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50
Ballard 77, Webster City 48
DES MOINES — Des Moines Lincoln outscored Mason City 47-37 in the second half as the Railsplitters beat the Mohawks 87-76 in a Class 4A substate boys basketball game last night in Des Moines, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Seniors Jeff Skogen and Avery Mellman each had 19 to lead the way for Mason City, while sophomore Corey Miner added 18 points. Mason City ends their season with a record of 8-14.
Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Norwalk (7) 18-3 86 1
2. Mount Vernon (2) 19-2 77 2
3. Assumption, Davenport 17-4 76 3
4. Carroll 18-3 57 6
5. Marion 17-4 45 7
6. Pella 16-5 32 10
7. Winterset 17-4 31 8
8. MOC-Floyd Valley 18-3 27 5
9. Algona 17-4 18 NR
10. Clear Lake 18-3 14 4
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 11. Glenwood 7. Ballard 6. Dallas Center-Grimes 4. Decorah 3. Center Point-Urbana 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ankeny Centennial (8) 21-1 89 1
2. North Scott, Eldridge (1) 20-1 67 T2
3. Waterloo, West 19-2 66 T2
4. Iowa City, West 19-2 62 5
5. Cedar Falls 19-2 57 4
6. Waukee 19-2 55 6
7. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 20-1 36 8
8. Dubuque, Senior 18-3 33 7
9. Indianola 18-3 18 10
10. Sioux City, East 16-4 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Valley, West Des Moines 4. Johnston 1.
— Boys tournament basketball continues tonight in the smaller two classes with 1A district semifinals and 2A district finals.
== 1A District 3 at Lake Mills
6:30 — West Hancock vs. Rockford
8:00 — Newman vs. Lake Mills (KGLO, joined in progress after girls basketball)
== 2A District 5 at Clear Lake
7:00 — Osage vs. Forest City
MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls travel to Huxley tonight as the 12th-ranked Mohawks take on 4th-ranked Ballard in a Class 4A regional championship game. Mason City is 12-10, beating Spencer 68-48 back in Saturday evening’s regional semifinal. Ballard comes in with a record of 21-1 after beating Boone 57-39 in the regional semifinals. The Bombers are led by junior Josie Fleischmann, who is averaging 11.7 points per game, and sophomore Brooke Loewe, who is scoring 11.2 points per contest. You can hear the Mason City-Ballard game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at about 6:45, with tipoff scheduled from Huxley at 7 o’clock.
MASON CITY — The NIACC women’s basketball team remains as the top-ranked team in the country in the latest junior college Division II poll. NIACC took over the top spot on February 3rd and is now 27-1 after a 21-point win over then-2nd-ranked Kirkwood this past Saturday. Kirkwood dropped to fourth in this week’s rankings. Labette Community College of Kansas moved up to the second spot, with Macomb Community College of Michigan ranked third. Lincoln Land of Illinois rounds out the top five. The NIACC men dropped one spot to #14 in the D-II men’s poll this week after losing to 11th-ranked Kirkwood on Saturday. Milwaukee Area Tech is ranked #1 this week, followed by Sullivan County New York, Davidson County North Carolina, South Suburban of Illinois, and Des Moines Area Community College rounding out the top five. Kirkwood remains 11th this week, followed by Iowa Lakes at #12.
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says freshman guard CJ Fredrick is questionable for tonight’s game at 24th ranked Michigan State. Fredrick missed the 18th ranked Hawkeyes’ win over Ohio State with an ankle sprain.
McCaffery says they don’t want to rush him back.
At 10-6, the Hawkeyes and Spartans are part of a four team logjam in second in the Big Ten and McCaffery says a key will be slowing down Spartan senior guard Cassius Winston.
McCaffery says Winston will put a lot of pressure on Iowa freshman point guard Joe Toussaint.
Iowa has only one win in East Lansing since 1993 and this will be another tough challenge.
AMES — Iowa State coach Steve Prohm is focusing on defense in practice as the Cyclones get set for tonight’s game at home against TCU. The Cyclones are 4-10 in the Big 12 after an 87-57 loss to Texas Tech.
The Cyclones put up little resistance in losses to the Red Raiders and Kansas.
DALLAS (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points and Luka Doncic had 20 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-123. The Mavericks never trailed and were able to rest most of their starters in the fourth quarter after scoring 81 points before halftime, their biggest half of the season. The reeling Timberwolves, playing without star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, lost their fifth in a row and 18th in 19 games.