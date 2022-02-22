Tuesday February 22nd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Michigan State — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00
AM-1300 KGLO — 1A boys district final at Sheffield — Newman vs. Dunkerton — 7:00
DES MOINES — Mason City outscored Des Moines Lincoln 25-15 in the fourth quarter for a 53-49 win in a Class 4A substate quarterfinal round contest played in Des Moines last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Malakai Johnson-Bassey had 12 points while Corey Miner added 11 to lead Mason City, as they improve to 6-16 overall and will travel to top-ranked Ames on Friday in the substate semifinal. On the other side of the substate bracket, Des Moines Hoover beat Fort Dodge 75-43 and will travel to 10th-ranked Ankeny Centennial Friday.
CLEAR LAKE — Carson Toebe had 19 points while Travaughn Luyobya added 13 to lead Clear Lake past Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58-49 in a Class 3A substate quarterfinal round contest last night in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Clear Lake improves to 16-5 on the season and will host Waverly-Shell Rock in a substate semifinal round contest on Thursday night. The Go-Hawks downed Webster City 49-34 last night. On the other side of the bracket, top-ranked Decorah beat Crestwood 76-60 and will host Charles City on Thursday, as the Comets beat Iowa Falls-Alden 69-56.
— Class 1A and 2A boys basketball teams have district finals tonight:
== Class 1A Substate 2
District 4 at Sheffield — Newman (22-1) vs. Dunkerton (21-3) — KGLO at 7:00 PM
District 3 at Britt — Lake Mills (22-1) vs. GTRA (17-6)
== Class 2A Substate 3
District 6 at Clear Lake — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (17-6) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (19-3)
District 5 at Webster City — Roland-Story (20-2) vs. South Central Calhoun (17-5)
— Class 2A girls basketball teams have regional finals tonight:
== 2A Region 3 at Hampton – West Fork (19-3) vs. Dike-New Hartford (21-2)
IOWA CITY — The 21st-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women outscored 10th-ranked Indiana 14-4 to open the fourth quarter as the Hawks rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit in an 88-82 win. It was their second win over the Hoosiers in three days.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes outscored the Hoosiers 26-16 in the fourth quarter to improve to 12-4 in the Big Ten.
Monica Czinano had 31 points and 10 rebounds after announcing she will take advantage of COVID relief and return for a fifth season.
IOWA CITY — Ranked for the first time this season, the 25th-ranked Iowa men hosts Michigan State tonight. Iowa is 8-7 in the Big Ten while the Spartans have dropped out of title contention with two straight losses. They are 9-6 in the league race.
That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Hawkeyes have climbed above 500 in the Big Ten by winning four of their last five games. McCaffery says Iowa’s depth has been a big factor.
McCaffery has been impressed with the way his team has been consistent emotionally.
Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 6 o’clock, with the pre-game starting at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO
IOWA CITY — Luka Garza will return to Iowa City tonight to have his jersey retired at halftime of the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes game against Michigan State. The two-time All-American was the National Player of the Year last season and athletic director Gary Barta says they are pleased to have fans back for the ceremony.
It is the second time in the past couple of years the school has honored a national player of the year. Former women’s standout Megan Gustafson won the award in 2019.
Garza has played in 29 games for the Detroit Pistons this season, averaging about 12 minutes per game and scoring 5.6 points per contest.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — D.J. Wilkins posted 15 points as Drake beat Indiana State 74-58. Cameron Henry led the Sycamores on Monday night with 17 points.