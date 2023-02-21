Tuesday February 21st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 4A girls regional final — Mason City at Decorah — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Class 1A boys district final at Clear Lake — Newman vs. North Union — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 6:45, tipoff 7:00

CLEAR LAKE — #2 Clear Lake jumped out to a 24-8 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 67-35 win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a Class 3A Substate 3 quarterfinal round contest last night in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Titan Schmitt led four Lions in double figure scoring with 13. Clear Lake improves to 21-1 on the season and will host Ballard of Huxley in the semifinal round on Thursday night.

— other Class 3A Substate 3 games

Ballard 67, Nevada 41

North Polk 74, Saydel 33

Boone 53, Winterset 49

— Class 3A Substate 4

Charles City 77, Independence 33

Mount Vernon 63, Crestwood 32

Decorah 61, West Delaware 60

Marion 74, Vinton-Shellsburg 28

PLEASANT HILL — The Mason City High boys basketball team had their season come to an end last night, falling at Southeast Polk 64-58 in a Class 4A Substate 7 quarterfinal round contest last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Southeast Polk led by two at the half and used a 28-12 lead in the third quarter to lead 52-34. The Riverhawks cut the lead in the fourth quarter but their comeback attempt was not to be. Davion Maxwell had 20 points while Kale Hobart added 12 for Mason City, as their season comes to an end with a 6-15 record.

— Class 1A and 2A boys basketball district finals take place tonight with substate finals being played on Saturday:

== Class 1A Substate 2

District 4 at Clear Lake — Newman (19-4) vs. North Union (15-8)

District 3 at Clarksville — Dunkerton (22-1) vs. South Hamilton (9-12)

== Class 2A Substate 4

District 7 at Garner — Lake Mills (22-0) vs. Osage (18-4)

District 8 at Central Elkader — MFL-Mar-Mac (22-1) vs. Dyersville Beckman (16-6)

DECORAH — The 13th-ranked Mason City High girls travel to Decorah tonight to face the 5th-ranked Vikings in the Class 4A Region 5 championship game. The Riverhawks are 14-6 after beating Waverly-Shell Rock 54-41 in the regional semifinals on Saturday, while Decorah is 20-2 after beating West Delaware 71-47 in the regional semifinals. You can hear the Mason City-Decorah game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 6:45 with the tipoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.

IOWA CITY — The 6th-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women will need to beat a pair of top ten foes this week to grab a share of the Big Ten regular season title. The Hawkeyes visit 7th-ranked Maryland tonight and need a victory to set up a Sunday showdown against 2nd-ranked Indiana. The Hawkeyes are second in the league race at 14-2. Maryland is a game back at 13-3.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Maryland has not lost since a 96-82 setback in Iowa City earlier this month.

Bluder says they have prepared by studying the first meeting as well as what the Terps have done the last few games.

The Hawkeyes enter having won 11 of their last 12.

IOWA CITY — Two starters for the Iowa women’s basketball team announced Monday they will take advantage of their COVID year and return next season. Gabbie Marshall has started all 27 games and averaged four and a half points per game and Kate Martin averages seven points per game and is second on the team in assists.

Marshall says as the season progressed it became clear to her that she wanted to return.

Marshall calls Martin the emotional leader of the Hawkeyes.

Senior forward McKenna Warnock will not take advantage of her extra year. She has applied to dental school.

AMES — Iowa State hopes to finish the Big-12 race on the road like it started. The 23rd-ranked Cyclones won their first two conference road games but since then have dropped five straight and in many of those faltered after leading at halftime. They visit 8th-ranked Texas tonight after a 61-55 loss at Kansas State.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger who says there are a number of factors involved in their second half struggles.

The Cyclones are 8-6 and tied for fourth in the Big 12. The Longhorns are tied for first with Kansas at 10-4.

Otzelberger says the Cyclones will need a big defensive effort.

The Cyclones beat the Longhorns 78-67 in Ames back in mid-January.