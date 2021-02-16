Tuesday February 16th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 1A girls regional quarterfinal — Newman vs. Waterloo Christian — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
MASON CITY — North Iowa knocked off Newman in Class 1A District 3 boys basketball quarterfinal round action last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com 80-66. Newman ends their season with a 17-5 record. North Iowa is now 11-11 and advances to Thursday night’s district semifinal round at Bishop Garrigan, who beat Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayshire 58-43.
== 1A District 3
Lake Mills 72, West Bend-Mallard 28
West Hancock 45, St. Edmond 35
== 1A District 4
West Fork 80, St. Ansgar 34
AGWSR 62, Rockford 48
North Butler 67, Nashua-Plainfield 32
Northwood-Kensett at Janesville — postponed to tonight
== 2A District 5
Forest City 66, Central Springs 45
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, Belmond-Klemme 49
CHARLES CITY — In regular season boys basketball last night, Charles City came back from a 15-7 deficit after the first quarter to beat Mason City 61-58 in Charles City. Corey Miner had 20 points while Isaiah Washington added 15 for the Mohawks, who end their regular season with a 5-16 record and will travel to Norwalk for a 4A substate quarterfinal next Monday. Charles City improves to 9-12.
DES MOINES — Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Falls (8) 15-0 98 2
2. Valley, West Des Moines 14-3 78 3
3. Waukee (2) 11-2 77 1
4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 15-3 65 5
5. Ames 13-3 56 6
6. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-3 53 7
7. Pleasant Valley 15-3 36 10
8. Johnston 8-3 33 4
9. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 13-6 13 NR
10. Ankeny Centennial 12-4 12 8
Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 9. Des Moines, North 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6. Ottumwa 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ballard (6) 18-1 87 1
2. Monticello (3) 18-0 82 2
3. Dallas Center-Grimes 16-2 69 3
4. Carroll 18-2 64 5
5. Pella 18-2 49 6
6. Glenwood 17-2 47 7
7. Epworth, Western Dubuque 13-4 31 8
8. Solon 17-2 24 4
9. Clear Lake 19-2 17 9
10. Assumption, Davenport 13-6 8 10
Others receiving votes: Le Mars 7. Mount Vernon 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Algona 2. Atlantic 1. Washington 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Boyden-Hull (9) 21-0 90 1
2. OA-BCIG 19-1 77 2
3. Des Moines Christian 18-2 57 4
4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 19-2 56 6
5. Dike-New Hartford 18-2 54 5
6. Western Christian, Hull 16-5 41 3
7. Treynor 17-4 38 9
8. Aplington-Parkersburg 18-3 29 T10
9. West Branch 17-2 16 T10
10. Rock Valley 16-5 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Pekin 7. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 4. Spirit Lake 3. AC/GC 2. Denver 2.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (9) 21-0 90 1
2. Lake Mills 21-0 78 2
3. Martensdale-St. Marys 21-0 72 3
4. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 20-1 54 5
5. Easton Valley 18-0 51 4
6. Montezuma 19-2 39 7
7. Grand View Christian 15-1 37 6
8. Springville 20-2 29 8
9. Keota 18-1 14 10
10. St. Mary’s, Remsen 18-3 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6. New London 4. Wapello 3. West Fork, Sheffield 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. East Mills 1.
— Girls regional tournament play continues with regional quarterfinals in Classes 1A and 2A tonight:
== Class 1A Region 1
Waterloo Christian at Newman (7:00 PM, KGLO)
Northwood-Kensett at Bishop Garrigan
BCLUW at Clarksville
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at AGWSR
== Class 1A Region 3
Wapsie Valley at St. Ansgar
West Central Maynard at Nashua-Plainfield
Central City at Turkey Valley
East Buchanan at Kee
== Class 2A Region 6
Manson-Northwest Webster at West Hancock
South Hamilton at West Fork
Belmond-Klemme at Aplington-Parkersburg
Eagle Grove at Dike-New Hartford
AMES — It is closing in on two months since Iowa State won a basketball game and the Cyclones look to change that Tuesday with a visit to Oklahoma State. The Cyclones are 0-11 in the Big 12 but coach Steve Prohm felt his team showed progress on defense in Saturday’s 64-50 loss to Kansas.
Prohm says the key now is to sustain that effort each night out.
Prohm says as the Cyclones have returned to full strength they have done a better job of competing.
The Cowboys are 6-6 in the Big 12 and dropped out of the top 25 after splitting games against Kansas and Kansas State. It is an early three o’clock tip off in Stillwater.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is keeping its women’s swimming and diving program after it had been among four sports the school planned to eliminate due to budget concerns brought on by the pandemic. Members of the women’s swimming and diving team filed a legal complaint against the school in September that argued eliminating their program violated a landmark gender equity law. School officials announced in August they were dropping men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis at the end of their 2020-21 seasons. Iowa still plans to eliminate those sports, other than women’s swimming and diving.